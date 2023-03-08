Menu
Workday develops APJ growth with new leader

Singapore-based Paul Henaghan succeeds David Webster.

Shirin Robert Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)
Comments
Paul Henaghan (Workday)

Credit: Workday

Enterprise cloud applications vendor Workday has appointed Paul Henaghan as president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), tasked to lead the company’s sales efforts in the region.

Singapore-based Henaghan succeeds David Webster, who will serve in an advisory capacity until April and retire thereafter. 

Henaghan will now report to Patrick Blair, president of global sales, and support growth acceleration in key markets across APJ which houses more than 800 customers.

“Building on the tremendous foundation David established for Workday in APJ and with Paul’s deep understanding of Workday’s business and impressive track record in sales strategy and business development across markets, we are well positioned to further expand our reach in this emerging region where there is huge potential to increase our customer base,” said Blair. 

“A collaborative leader, Paul is committed to belonging, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace and is passionate about leading with values putting people and customers first.”

With over two decades of experience in the enterprise technology sector, Henaghan will be leveraged for his knowledge and expertise in business development, sales analytics, sales field operations, partner ecosystems, and value engineering. 

He joined Workday in 2020 to lead APJ field operations and most recently served as vice president of field operations internationally.

“Over the last three years, I have had the privilege of working with an incredible group of employees and partners to help empower our customers to adapt and build organisational agility in today’s dynamic business landscape,” added Henaghan.  

“It is an exciting time to be leading Workday, as we build on our momentum and accelerate our growth in this region.  The digital economy is booming and customers are looking to partner with an organisation that can help them navigate the future of work driven by AI and ML innovation.”  


Tags workday

