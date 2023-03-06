Menu
Heads up: Analysis platform sought to help government go carbon neutral

The carbon neutral government programme aims for carbon neutrality from 2025.

Scion's Te Whare Nui o Tuteata building in Rotorua.

Credit: Supplied

The Ministry for the Environment is preparing to go to market for a data analysis system to support its carbon neutral government programme (CNGP).

Established under the Ministry for the Environment in December 2020, the CNGP aims to make government organisations carbon neutral from 2025 and to help them accelerate their emission reductions.

In 2022 the CNGP received data from 37 organisations, however, in 2023 the team will be collecting emissions data and reduction plans from over 120 organisations. 

The CNGP data solution should assist the capture, storage and analysis of greenhouse gas data, targets, reduction plans and associated documentation over time. Analysis is currently performed annually but that frequency could increase.

Any solution, ideally provided off the shelf, would have to collect emissions target information including emissions reduction plans and verification certificates.

The ministry wants to use its existing technology platform in Microsoft Azure, AWS and Microsoft E5 cloud-based productivity applications, remain compliant with New Zealand Information Security Manual and be able to re-use solution functionality as the CNGP programme matures.

The ministry said it would be looking for a credible supplier with a track record in delivering high-quality, easy to use emissions reporting solutions that can deliver both programme and an organisational views including emissions compared to targets over time. 

Examples of programmes under way include shifts to electric vehicles at Waka Kotahi NZ - Transport Agency and the development of a new sustainably designed headquarters for forestry research agency Scion featuring significantly reduced heating and cooling requirements.

A solution should be deliverable by mid-September for user testing and the final product by late October. Alignment with the Ministry’s IT digital strategy will also be key.

A tender is expected by the end of April.


