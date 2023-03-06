Menu
Former 2degrees CEO Mark Aue joins Chorus as CFO

Aue brings a valuable perspective on the needs of retail service providers.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Supplied

Mark Aue, CEO of 2degrees until its 2022 merger with Vocus, has been appointed chief financial officer at broadband network provider Chorus.

“Mark brings a wealth of industry and leadership experience, having been most recently the CEO of 2Degrees and before that the CFO of Vodafone," said Chorus chief executive JB Rousselot. 

"As we look to future opportunities, we’re well poised to leverage Mark’s experience.”

Chorus chair Mark Cross said Aue's extensive background and "unique perspective" on the needs of the company's retail service providers, would make him a valuable addition to the company's team.

Aue said Chorus had a rich heritage in New Zealand telecommunications and in driving innovation. 

"They’re a key enabler to both present and future generations of Kiwis who live, work and play in ways we had never imagined," he said. "I look forward to driving Chorus' continued success.”

Rousselot thanked executive member Andrew Carroll for taking on the role of acting CFO on top of his regular GM customer and network operations role.

“I could not have asked for more dedication and resilience from Andy, especially over the last few weeks leading Chorus’ response to Cyclone Gabrielle while also doing the CFO role.”

In February 2022, Mark Callander was selected to lead the merged Vocus and 2degrees businesses, which has retained the 2degrees brand.


Tags broadbandTelecommunicationsVocus2degreesChorus

