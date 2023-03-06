Public sector chief Kirkaldy to replace Dickinson at DXC

Michael Kirkaldy (DXC Technologies) Credit: Supplied

Michael Kirkaldy, DXC Technology's NZ public sector leader, will take over from Stuart Dickinson as country manager in April.

Last December, Dickinson was appointed CEO of NZX-listed cinema-industry software developer Vista Group, also starting in April.

Dickinson and Kirkaldy have been working with the DXC team to ensure a seamless transition, the company told Reseller News today.

The leadership changes come as DXC engineered a significant corporate cleanup, amalgamating entities inherited from acquisitions going back two decades.

A filing on the Companies Office at the beginning of February showed DXC Eclipse, UXC Holdings and Red Rock have been merged into DXC Technology NZ.

UXC dates back to 2002, while Eclipse and Red Rock specialised in Microsoft Dynamics and Oracle services respectively.

New Zealand-founded SAP specialist Oxygen also became part of UXC.

"DXC is rationalising its legal entities in New Zealand to continue to simplify our operating model," a spokesperson said. "This has no impact on our customers, operations or go to market strategy."

Kirkaldy spend over seven years at Spark, specialising in government, before moving to IBM in 2018 and then to DXC in September 2019.