Check Point confirms new global leaders

Rupal Hollenbeck is promoted to president while Dr. Dorit Dor is appointed chief technology officer, and Nataly Kremer joins as chief product officer and head of R&D.

Shirin Robert Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Check Point Software Technologies is taking steps to bolster crucial business areas and continue providing its cyber security offerings with multiple leadership changes. 

Firstly, Rupal Hollenbeck, who up till recently served as chief commercial officer within the company, has been promoted to president of Check Point, overseeing go-to-market operations and a focus on delivering security experiences for organisations across the world. 

She brings 28 years of experience in the technology space and has played a part in creating Check Point’s strategy and work plans to drive growth. 

In addition, Nataly Kremer has been hired as chief product officer and head of research and development (R&D), with the remit of managing product and technology units and tapping on her expertise in delivering network, security and cloud technologies for large enterprises to meet customer needs.

Prior to joining Check Point, she had worked in AT&T for 12 years, leading its software and delivery organisation and was general manager of the company’s R&D centre in Israel.

Lastly, Dr. Dorit Dor, who has been with Check Point for the past 27 years and building the business, will now assume the title of chief technology officer and continue spearheading the company’s “rocket initiatives”. 

“The combination of strengthening our leadership team with highly accomplished leaders, the unmatched experience and expertise people like Dorit represent, and the organisational changes designed to leverage our capabilities, are crucial to our efforts in accelerating our technology and business performance,” said Gil Shwed, founder and CEO of Check Point.

“Together, we will continue to deliver industry leading cyber security and help make the world a safer place.”

Last October, Check Point launched a new program for managed security service providers (MSSPs).

The aim of the program was to increase partner profitability and security through empowering a partner service-led approach.

With Check Point’s security operations suite, Horizon, the program gives partners the capabilities needed for comprehensive XDR/XPR, MDR/MPR, events management and SOC certainty, alongside access to Check Point experts and researchers, streamlined onboarding, and pricing flexibility.

“We’re significantly investing in our new MSSP program, including product features that drive MSSP interest, as well as operational improvements, training, and marketing activities," said Frank Rauch, worldwide head of channels at Check Point. "This allows for higher levels of partner growth and profitability with services-led cyber protection across network, cloud, and endpoints.”



