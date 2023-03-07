Rebecca Tohill passes reins of Fusion5 to Sven Martin

Sven Martin (Fusion5) Credit: Supplied

ICT service provider Fusion5 has appointed its current chief revenue officer, Sven Martin, as its new CEO.

Martin will take over from founder and long-serving current CEO Rebecca Tohill in early May.

Under Tohill, Fusion5 grew from a start-up team of four in Wellington 20 years ago to a $160 million-dollar plus trans-Tasman enterprise, delivering technologies from Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle, IBM and more recently ServiceNow.

Fusion5 provides a wide range of consulting services to over 1000 customers and bagged numerous industry awards along the way.

Martin joined Fusion5 in 2009 and was appointed an executive director in 2016. In 2020, he took on the revenue role for Australia and New Zealand.

“Rebecca has been a driving force behind the success and consistent growth of Fusion5," he said. "She is an extremely capable leader and will leave a legacy of excellence – our people, practices, solutions, brands, and enduring partnerships with our customers and vendors – in her wake.”

Martin said despite the change in leadership, it would be largely business-as-usual for Fusion5.

“We have strong foundations in place for continued growth, and they are ably backed by an incredibly experienced and competent team of leaders within our business," he said.

Under his watch, Fusion5 would continue to invest in the technologies customers needed for digital transformation and to explore acquisitions.

Martin said he would be handing over some of his portfolios to other leaders within the business.

Tohill said Fusion5 was in great hands with Martin who was appointed unanimously by the board.

"As someone I know well and have considerable respect for, I’m delighted he’s taking on the role," she said. "The business has a clear direction, and I expect the input of fresh energy under his leadership will only accelerate Fusion5’s growth.”

Tohill will, however, remain on Fusion5’s executive team and board for the foreseeable future, although taking more of a backseat in day-to-day management.

In 2021, Auckland-based private equity firm Waterman Private Capital acquired 55 per cent of Fusion 5.