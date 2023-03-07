Kiwi partners dominate at F5 Partner Summit

F5 celebrates Kiwi partner success. Credit: F5

Application security vendor F5 has celebrated New Zealand partner success at its Partner Summit in Sydney last week.

Kiwi partners Spark, CCL and Datacom New Zealand reaped some of the top honours as they joined 40 A/NZ partners for the event in Taronga Zoo.

F5 Platinum partner in New Zealand, Spark, was handed the top prize of Partner of the Year for its 100 per cent year-on-year growth and investment in managed services.

“Maintaining the highest Partner tier is no mean feat, especially in this economic climate and with pandemic highs and lockdowns at our heels in NZ last year,” F5 noted.

Software Partner of the Year went to CCL. According to F5, almost 100 per cent of CCL’s business with F5 is software and its growth exceeded 160 per cent.

“We value being a Tier 1 partner of CCL. The joint partnership and investment strategy has helped us both reach our milestones together,” the vendor added.

Datacom New Zealand meanwhile grabbed the gong for Strategic Partner of the Year. F5 said the company grew its business by 145 per cent year-on-year with 68 per cent partner-initiated opportunities.

Datacom was also said to have smashed the certification and accreditation metrics, “overachieving all Gold Partner metrics”.

“As digital transformation efforts continue to evolve for nearly every company, F5 and our channel partners work together to create solutions to secure and deliver exceptional digital experiences,” said Kaaren Lewis, director of F5 channel sales for Australia and New Zealand.

“We are stronger through our partnerships, and the channel ecosystem is essential to F5’s success.”

In October, F5 regional vice president Jason Baden shared with Reseller News that the A/NZ region was drawing attention as a market leader in cloud adoption amid the global shift to the cloud.