NZ Police explains cost increases in key ICT projects

Credit: Dreamstime

Cost increases have struck some of NZ Police's key ICT initiatives, including cyber security and cloud transformation projects.

Quizzed on the apparent increases, which were included in a report to Parliament, Police told Reseller News an additional $6.8 million was provided to fund a cyber security resilience project initially budgeted at $3.8 million.

The extra funding was to cover a scope increase including the cost of implementing and licensing additional enhanced Microsoft cyber security capabilities, Police said.

The project was being delivered by Microsoft, Spark, Vodafone and Scientific Software and Systems.

NZ Police's ICT cloud and transformation project was initially budgeted to cost $8.2 million but is now expected to cost $15.4 million.



Cost increases here were driven by approved scope increases which included a staff computer device refresh, an upgrade of the Windows operating system and the first phase of Police's migration of email to the cloud.

"These were required and included under the programme scope to maintain the capabilities, functionality and support of Police’s enterprise-wide computer (laptop/desktop) platform," Police said.

Spark, Vodafone, Microsoft and Sietec are charged with delivery of that project.

A modern collaboration project initially reported to have an estimated budget of $2.2 million was later notified to cost $14.6 million, again due to scope changes. However, Police said that forecast had since decreased again to $8.1 million.

The scope of the project, being delivered by Intergen and Spark, included completion of an email migration to the cloud and accelerated implementation of "high value" capabilities needed and provided through the Microsoft 365 software suite.

Programme duration had also reduced from 30 to 18 months.



Police reported on 17 significant ICT projects under way during the 2022 financial year and several were also under budget, most notably an ICT refresh project initially budgeted $15.4 million and now expected to cost $9.9 million.

Last May, Police went to market for a security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) system. That contract was subsequently awarded to Cello.

