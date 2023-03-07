Menu
NZ Police explains cost increases in key ICT projects

NZ Police explains cost increases in key ICT projects

NZ Police reports progress of major ICT project to Parliament.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Cost increases have struck some of NZ Police's key ICT initiatives, including cyber security and cloud transformation projects.

Quizzed on the apparent increases, which were included in a report to Parliament, Police told Reseller News an additional $6.8 million was provided to fund a cyber security resilience project initially budgeted at $3.8 million.

The extra funding was to cover a scope increase including the cost of implementing and licensing additional enhanced Microsoft cyber security capabilities, Police said.

The project was being delivered by Microsoft, Spark, Vodafone and Scientific Software and Systems.

NZ Police's ICT cloud and transformation project was initially budgeted to cost $8.2 million but is now expected to cost $15.4 million.

Cost increases here were driven by approved scope increases which included a staff computer device refresh, an upgrade of the Windows operating system and the first phase of Police's migration of email to the cloud. 

"These were required and included under the programme scope to maintain the capabilities, functionality and support of Police’s enterprise-wide computer (laptop/desktop) platform," Police said.

Spark, Vodafone, Microsoft and Sietec are charged with delivery of that project.

A modern collaboration project initially reported to have an estimated budget of $2.2 million was later notified to cost $14.6 million, again due to scope changes. However, Police said that forecast had since decreased again to $8.1 million.

The scope of the project, being delivered by Intergen and Spark, included completion of an email migration to the cloud and accelerated implementation of "high value" capabilities needed and provided through the Microsoft 365 software suite.

Programme duration had also reduced from 30 to 18 months. 

Police reported on 17 significant ICT projects under way during the 2022 financial year and several were also under budget, most notably an ICT refresh project initially budgeted $15.4 million and now expected to cost $9.9 million.

Last May, Police went to market for a security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) system. That contract was subsequently awarded to Cello.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftVodafonepolicenew zealand policesparkcyber securityCloudtransformationCello

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 