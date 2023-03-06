Victoria University tackles legacy challenges with Oracle Cloud ERP

Credit: Supplied

After 20 years running, and modifying, Oracle's E-Business Suite on premise, Victoria University has migrated to Oracle's Cloud ERP.

By 2020 then, undertaking critical patch updates was becoming an ongoing problem, explained Grant Gullery, financial management information systems manager at the university.

“Whenever we had to do a patch, it required a major outage and a significant testing period," he said.

Another big catalyst for moving to the cloud was ongoing infrastructure costs.

While Gullery had already outsourced the management of the University’s Oracle servers to external database administrators, the next step was to eliminate that cost altogether.

“That hardware was approaching the end of life, so it made sense to put our investment into a longer term business model rather than sink money into new on-premise infrastructure,” he said.

Moving to a cloud-based ERP allowed the university to shift from managing and maintaining technology to consuming it as a service. Now it automatically receives new features and enhancements quarterly.

“We wanted to improve the cost-benefit equation,” Gullery said. “The continued maintenance of on-premise solutions where you are only as good as the last major upgrade was a drag on efficiency."

DXC steps up

Having partnered with DXC Technology on an Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) implementation in 2020, the university tapped the firm again for the ERP implementation.

“DXC has specific expertise in higher education," Gullery said. "They delivered the EPM implementation successfully, so we already had a good working relationship."



Moving to a public tenancy ERP application from on-premise with 20 years of modifications was an opportunity and a challenge, Gullery said.

“We set out explicitly to avoid doing any code extensions to the SaaS application," he explained. "That entailed unpicking some of our customisations and using the standard Oracle Cloud functionality.

That allowed the team to reassess how processes were executed and to standardise more of them. Oracle Cloud ERP’s configuration flexibility then helped manage any gaps between the two systems.

Another motivation for the university's cloud shift was a desire to change and automate how it managed core financial processes.

“We want to instil a new ethos by moving away from labour intensive, manual execution of, for example, month-end financial reconciliations, to the point where our accountants can manage by exception," Gullery said.

As part of the project, the University also implemented Oracle Procurement and Project Portfolio Management (PPM), which represented a major gain from what the University had before.

Managing research grants was also an important activity, and also one that involved a legacy system. With academics continually applying for internal and external research monies, grants management was a complex area with budgets, time and costs needing to be accurately monitored.

“With the new solution, more information is available in one place. We don’t spend so much time manipulating and reconciling data between systems," Gullery said.

A process now only requires active management when an exception occurs.

“We had quite a few customisations in our legacy finance system to extract the reporting we needed and manage the grants application process," Gullery said.

"We didn’t want to replicate that complexity in the new solution. Neither did we want to incur the cost of full user licences, which as project managers, each academic running a grant would attract.”

Splitting grants processes away

The University brought in external business analysts to help rationalise the grants process and analyse the best way to extract transactional data from the finance system.

The implementation team successfully reproduced the financial information required by the academics by using Oracle Transactional Business Intelligence (OTBI) to extract real-time insights delivered through user-friendly dashboards.

Splitting off the grant application process, means Victoria University is now using the finance system purely for what it is intended.

The migration of existing integrations to the SaaS application was one of the highlights of the project, replacing manual database integrations with more automated, real-time links between critical business systems.

The student payment portal for accommodation and tuition fees was a good example.

"Before the new ERP, we had no integration other than a report from which we made a journal entry into the ERP system," Gullery explained.

"Now we have miscellaneous receipts data integration fed directly into the accounts receivables."

Having a finance system was one thing, Gullery said, but at a university it needed to speak to many other specialist applications.

With successful completion, Gullery said the university had a “holy trinity” of cloud-enabled Oracle applications. These include Oracle Cloud HCM for human resources management, EPM for planning and budgeting and now Oracle Cloud ERP.

As reported in July 2022, Victoria University has also tackled major integrations challenges in its student management and CRM systems, using Microsoft Azure and working with partners Adaptiv and Fusion5.