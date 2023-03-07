PwC NZ wins big at SailPoint partner awards

Wins global alliance partner of the year and Asia Pacific partner of the year for 2022.

Credit: PWC

PwC New Zealand has been awarded SailPoint global alliance partner of the year and Asia Pacific (APAC) partner of the year for 2022.

The global alliance partner of the year award recognises PwC’s global coverage and scope, as well as leadership, engagement and knowledge of SailPoint solutions. The APAC partner award acknowledges PwC’s impact in the region.

Nam Lam, SailPoint Australia and New Zealand country manager, said PwC’s networks and collaborative style earned them the titles. “Working with PwC, we’ve been able to scale our offerings and help more organisations improve their access and identity management capabilities,” he added.

“Partnerships are our multipliers – we work together with our vendor partners to provide our clients with innovative and cost-effective solutions to transform their businesses,” said Craig Maskell, PwC cyber and digital identity leader.

Credit: Supplied Craig Maskell (PwC)

“Our relationship with SailPoint exemplifies what deep collaboration means, particularly the way it enables us to deliver our client’s cyber security strategies."



Maskell explains that digital identities are the foundational components of an organisation’s digital services, representing critical information about people, data and devices.

“With the growing dependency on digital services causing businesses and government organisations to expose this information to cyber threats, securing digital identities has never been more critical,” he said.

SailPoint recently appointed its first NZ country leader to build on SailPoint’s strong market position and support the company's continued growth in New Zealand.