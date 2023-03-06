Menu
Ricoh NZ crowned Medius APAC top partner

Ricoh NZ crowned Medius APAC top partner

Continues push into ICT services space.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Roly Smoldon (Ricoh NZ)

Roly Smoldon (Ricoh NZ)

Credit: Supplied

Ricoh New Zealand has been acknowledged by accounts payable automation vendor Medius as its Asia Pacific (APAC) partner of the year for 2022. 

The award recognises Ricoh’s reach and innovation in implementation of Medius accounts payable and procure-to-pay solutions across APAC. 

The procure-to-pay lifecycle works to integrate procurement purchasing and accounts payable systems to improve cost and compliance efficiencies. 

Ricoh NZ offers workflow and automation solutions covering expertise areas of process automation, content and collaboration, and business applications. It has been offering Medius solutions for five years and have recently expanded resources into Australia. 

With continued pressure on print revenues across the industry, Ricoh NZ has been progressively building an ICT services business, offering infrastructure transformation services from consultancy through cyber security, remote working, cloud and managed IT. 

“This award is an endorsement of the strength of our workflow and automation team, and their experience, in helping NZ businesses improve productivity and increase employee satisfaction,” said Roly Smoldon, GM of digital services at Ricoh NZ.  

“When customers want to make improvements to established business processes, Ricoh is trusted as a proven partner in the region,” he added. 

Matt Rhodus, Medius VP of business development and strategy, said “Medius’s partners of the year have clearly demonstrated how the best practices of automation, procurement and technology can support businesses and their customers in effectively managing cash flow.”

Ricoh NZ have customers across Oceania, including St John in New Zealand. 

In 2022, Ricoh NZ was added to process intelligence and automation software developer Nintex's local reseller stable. 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Ricoh NZ

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 