Ricoh NZ crowned Medius APAC top partner

Roly Smoldon (Ricoh NZ) Credit: Supplied

Ricoh New Zealand has been acknowledged by accounts payable automation vendor Medius as its Asia Pacific (APAC) partner of the year for 2022.

The award recognises Ricoh’s reach and innovation in implementation of Medius accounts payable and procure-to-pay solutions across APAC.

The procure-to-pay lifecycle works to integrate procurement purchasing and accounts payable systems to improve cost and compliance efficiencies.

Ricoh NZ offers workflow and automation solutions covering expertise areas of process automation, content and collaboration, and business applications. It has been offering Medius solutions for five years and have recently expanded resources into Australia.

With continued pressure on print revenues across the industry, Ricoh NZ has been progressively building an ICT services business, offering infrastructure transformation services from consultancy through cyber security, remote working, cloud and managed IT.

“This award is an endorsement of the strength of our workflow and automation team, and their experience, in helping NZ businesses improve productivity and increase employee satisfaction,” said Roly Smoldon, GM of digital services at Ricoh NZ.

“When customers want to make improvements to established business processes, Ricoh is trusted as a proven partner in the region,” he added.

Matt Rhodus, Medius VP of business development and strategy, said “Medius’s partners of the year have clearly demonstrated how the best practices of automation, procurement and technology can support businesses and their customers in effectively managing cash flow.”

Ricoh NZ have customers across Oceania, including St John in New Zealand.

In 2022, Ricoh NZ was added to process intelligence and automation software developer Nintex's local reseller stable.



