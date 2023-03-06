Menu
Auckland Council counts its savings from group IT buying strategy

The biggest savings come from a group buy of GIS mapping software and a website replatforming project.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Supplied

Auckland Council has reported savings achieved from its strategy to procure IT across the council group, including Watercare and Auckland Transport.

A presentation to the council's expenditure control and procurement committee from last month said $817,000 of savings had been achieved from a new, two-year, $30 million group software license procurement.

In late June, Reseller News reported the winner of that deal was believed to be Datacom, which was confirmed early in the following month.

Minutes of another council committee meeting revealed the tender covered a swathe of software from Microsoft, Adobe, VMware, Autodesk, Veritas and Citrix among others.

A similar shift to sole-vendor hardware sourcing resulted in a five-year, $15 million deal covering laptops, desktops and peripherals, council reported. That deal, which appears to have been with The Laptop Company, saved $1 million.

Some of the biggest savings, however, came from a new $6 million deal for GIS mapping software, which reduced costs by $1.9 million. 

Another deal, for bulk invoice printing and distribution, saved $676,000.

The council also reported its adoption of Lean, Agile procurement for the replatforming of its websites had saved $2.4 million and taken just three months. The standard approach could have taken up to two years.

The report noted Auckland Council would also be implementing a new e-procurement software platform over the next 12 months. This was expected to save $2.2 million in licensing costs over five years.

The new platform would be used across an even wider council group, including Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Eke Panuku, to reap more savings and speed procurement lead times, the report said.

It is understood the council's new, exclusive group software deal with Datacom displaced all three incumbents: Insight Enterprises as Auckland Council, Spark at Auckland Transport and NTT at Watercare.


Tags procurementWatercareAuckland CouncilAuckland Transport

