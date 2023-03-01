Menu
Fujifilm Business Innovation acquires MicroChannel in ERP play

Fujifilm Business Innovation acquires MicroChannel in ERP play

Will be rebranded to Fujifilm MicroChannel Services from 1 March.

Sasha Karen
Naoki Hama (Fujifilm Business Innovation)

Naoki Hama (Fujifilm Business Innovation)

Credit: Fujifilm Business Innovation

Australian IT services provider MicroChannel Services and its affiliates have been acquired by Fujifilm Business Innovation to prop up its enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and services.

From 1 March, MicroChannel will be rebranded to Fujifilm MicroChannel Services and Brett Matthews, current managing director of Fujifilm Data Management Solutions, will be the new CEO of the acquired companies. 

Meanwhile, Harach Lucas, founder and managing director of MicroChannel, will move to the role of senior executive advisor for Fujifilm MicroChannel Services.

Naoki Hama, president and CEO of Fujifilm Business Innovation, labelled the acquisition an “exciting step on our path to growing our ERP systems and services as one of our core business offerings”, as the company turned its attention to the market area with the creation of the Tokyo-based Fujifilm Digital Solutions in January 2022.

“MicroChannel has an outstanding team of committed and knowledgeable professionals,” he said. “Their expertise aligns perfectly with our long-term ambition of providing customers with as much value as possible through a combination of solutions and services.”

Acquired for an unspecified sum, MicroChannel operates mainly across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore with roughly 200 employees across its entire network.

Specifically, MicroChannel Services is mostly in the Australian and New Zealand market, MicroChannel Hosting in Australia and MicroChannel Singapore in the ASEAN city-state.

“This acquisition marks a historic and exciting milestone for MicroChannel,” Lucas said.

“We are very excited to become part of a highly respected global organisation with a similar customer-centric culture and a rich history of providing innovative products and solutions.” 

In August, the Federal Court ruled that 38 contract terms entered into by Fujifilm Business Innovation Australia and Fujifilm Leasing Australia with thousands of small businesses were unfair in a case that was initiated two years prior.


