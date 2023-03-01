Menu
Asus salutes top A/NZ partners

Presented at its APAC partner summit in Bali.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Emma Ou (Asus)

Emma Ou (Asus)

Credit: Asus

Asus has recognised its fastest growing and top performing local partners at its Asia Pacific (APAC) partner summit in Bali, Indonesia. 

The summit focused on gearing up for a heightened emphasis on strategically leveraging strengths and abilities of partners “from different corners of the ecosystem”, Asus said. 

Specifically, Asus indicated that in 2023, at least 50 per cent of its marketing investments will be streamed towards channel marketing as it looks to work more closely with partners to increase consumer reach both in store and online. 

Consumer partners Officeworks Australia, Scorptec and JB Hi Fi New Zealand were acknowledged as its fastest growing partners, while best performing partner awards were handed to JB Hi Fi Australia, Centrecom and PB Tech New Zealand

On the commercial side, Queensland Computers and Learning with Technologies were recognised as the fastest growing partners. Computer Alliance, CDM Australia, Solution One, Synnex Australia and Geeks On Tap all took home awards for best performing commercial partners. 

“The customer journey has changed drastically over the last few years," said Emma Ou, APAC strategy planning director and regional head of Asus Australia and New Zealand system business group.

“We are finding that customers need various options when it comes to where, how and what technology they purchase and we believe channel marketing enables this journey to be more frictionless.

“We are so grateful to work with so many wonderful channel partners across the region and with their support, we are confident that we can continue to build on our strength and provide innovative technology to more people in Australia and New Zealand,” she added.


