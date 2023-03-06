Menu
Australia's NextDC buys land in central Auckland

ASX-listed data centre operator appears to be shaping up to enter the local market

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: NextDC

Australian data centre heavyweight NextDC has bought land in central Auckland and registered a New Zealand subsidiary.

The ASX-listed company has not announced any plans to establish facilities on this side of the ditch, but registered two local companies last September. 

Then, in December, NextDC appears to have finalised a deal to buy significant land in the upper Hobson Street area in Auckland. The land consists of small parcels spread across seven titles currently used for car parking or occupied by single level buildings.

Half-year results delivered by Brisbane-based NextDC on Tuesday included a map showing the company's regional footprint, including colour coded fully operational sites, sites "in planning and development", and regional offices (see below). 

None were in New Zealand.

NextDC datacentre network.Credit: NextDC
NextDC datacentre network.

However, among the very few references to New Zealand in its reports, presentations and announcements, a company history on NextDC's website said the company was established in 2010 by "one of Australia’s most successful information technology and internet entrepreneurs, Mr Bevan Slattery, to build and operate carrier and vendor neutral datacentres in Australia and New Zealand."

If NextDC does fulfill that dream and develop the Auckland site it will join a host of others, including the major hyperscale cloud providers and another Australian giant, CDC Data Centres.

On Monday, NextDC told shareholders revenue had increased by 10 per cent, or 15.2 million, in its first half to 31 December. That took total revenue for the half-year to $159.7 million.

The company also said it had secured new sites in Sydney and Melbourne but made no mention of New Zealand.

NextDC has been approached for comment.




