Workato scales APJ business with executive promotions

To support future growth and build a thriving business focused on its people, partners and customers.

Allan Teng (Workato)

Credit: Workato

Enterprise automation vendor Workato has promoted two of its existing leaders – with Allan Teng assuming the title of founder and senior advisor for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) while Amlan Debnath has been promoted to managing director of APJ.

The appointments follow the vendor’s key strategic initiatives to “support future growth and build a thriving business focused on its people, partners and customers”.

Teng, who founded the business in the region, will shift bases to Tokyo to support expansion efforts but will continue to provide “strategic counsel and leadership” in the wider region. 

Teng will also have an added role of general manager and vice president of Japan as part of their focus on “catalysing growth” in that market.

“It has been a privilege to lead Workato’s Asia Pacific and Japan business over the past eight years, from starting Workato’s first international office in Singapore to leading a team across the region,” said Teng.

“As I take on the leadership mantle in Japan, a region that holds immense potential for growth, I will be focused on expanding our business sustainably and establishing Workato as the premier integration and automation leader in the country.”

Meanwhile, Amlan Debnath will fill Teng’s vacated post, with the remit of growing the APJ business from Workato’s second headquarters in Singapore.

Prior to his appointment, Debnath had worked closely with Teng to develop the company’s regional presence via its customer success centre. Most recently, he served an eight-year stint as senior vice president of Global Field Operations and Customer Success, based out of California. 

Amlan Debnath
“I’m excited to pass the baton to my mentor, Amlan, to drive the next stage of expansion for Workato across the Asia Pacific & Japan region,” Teng added. “I’m confident that his rich experience and expertise will contribute greatly to our success here.”

Debnath brings extensive experience in strategic planning, software development and business growth, with a track record of creating industry-leading products. Over the span of his career, he has driven the growth of integration and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) products for technology companies like TIBCO, Oracle and Salesforce.

“Asia Pacific & Japan is a fast-growing and exciting region for Workato. Over the past few years, we have seen rapidly rising demand from companies here to incorporate automation and integration into their business processes,” said Debnath. “I’m excited to build on the strong foundation that Allan and his team have established.

“As we navigate a volatile and uncertain economic climate, my focus will be on deepening our relationships with customers, driving organizational efficiency and maintaining Workato’s leadership in the iPaaS industry and lead Workato’s business through its next phase of growth.”


