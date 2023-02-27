Menu
Netskope hires Verizon’s Daniel Fouladi to boost sales

Netskope hires Verizon’s Daniel Fouladi to boost sales

Named regional sales manager for telco and service providers for APAC.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Daniel Fouladi (Netskope)

Daniel Fouladi (Netskope)

Credit: Supplied

Security cloud vendor Netskope has appointed Verizon’s Daniel Fouladi as regional sales manager for telecommunications and service providers for Asia Pacific. 

Based in Sydney, Fouladi brings 23 years of experience in product strategy, network and security technologies and secure access service edge (SASE). He will lead the company’s efforts to increase the adoption of Netskope’s solutions and footprint among telcos and service providers.

Most recently, Fouladi was part of the team responsible for Verizon Business’ SASE product strategy and global launch. 

He started his career in 1999 at the Australian internet service provider (ISP) OzEmail as a system administrator before joining the Australian arm of UUNet, one of the largest global ISPs at the time.  

After successive acquisitions, Fouladi integrated the Verizon Business team in Australia, where he held a variety of roles, culminating as global senior manager SASE/SSE product strategy. 

In this role, Fouladi was part of the global team defining the product and go-to-market strategy for Verizon’s SASE offering. 

“In the past couple of years, I have done a lot of analysis to identify what SASE solutions were available on the market and their many nuances,” he said.

“I had to look into how easy it was for the customer to enable and consume the service, what actually worked, how well it worked and the diversity of commercial models behind them."

It was at this time where he worked closely with Netskope, who became one of Verizon's key partners and claimed he was "super impressed by how agile and capable both team and solution were".

“I firmly believe that 2023 is the year of SASE. From my perspective, cloud adoption and SASE go hand-in-hand and a company can’t achieve digital transformation goals without a clear and consistent SASE strategy,” he continued.

“My role at Verizon served as excellent due diligence for me in selecting my next role and I chose to join Netskope because I strongly believe that SASE is the future of networking and security and Netskope is, without doubt, the leader in the space.” 

Last year, Netskope appointed former Okta Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) channel chief Matt Paull to lead its regional partner ecosystem.

In 2021, it announced plans to expand its NewEdge network further into Asia Pacific, intending to cover new locations in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags netskope

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 