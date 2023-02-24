Menu
Kaseya crowns top A/NZ MSPs for 2022

Top award went to Sydney’s Virtual IT Group.

L-R, front row: Chris Troncone, Daniel Garcia (Virtual IT Group), Steve Crough, Grant Crough (Leap Strategies) L-R, back row: Samantha Borg (Kaseya), Stephen Burns, Jason Jarvis (Virtual IT Group), Dermot McCann (Kaseya)

Credit: Kaseya

Kaseya has recognised its top-performing managed services provider (MSP) partners in Australia and New Zealand for their work in 2022.

Announced at the Kaseya Datto Connect Local event in Sydney on 23 February for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, the managed software vendor handed out five awards in addition to the top honours of MSP of the Year, which went to Virtual IT Group.

Additionally, the Sydney-headquartered business also took home the 2022 MSP Automation Award.

On winning MSP of the Year, Virtual IT CEO Daniel Garcia said to ARN that he was “really pumped” and “super excited to win two years running”, with the company also picking up the accolade at Kaseya’s previous awards, which were held in 2019.

“It's a testament to the people that we have in our organisation, the vision and the investment that we made in automation and obviously picking up the Automation Award was a clear factor in winning MSP of the Year as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Innovative Award went to Ever Nimble and the Fastest Growing MSP of the Year was handed to Leap Strategies.

Additionally, Territory Technology Solutions scored the Community Award and the 2022 MSP Efficiency Award was won by Elive, who were both unable to accept their awards in person due to being based in Winnellie, Northern Territory, and Auckland, New Zealand, respectively.

Dermot McCann, SVP and general manager for APAC at Kaseya, said to ARN that the awards summed up Kaseya and Datto’s focus on its channel community – bringing partners together and celebrating their innovation, talents, commitments to the community and their success as business owners, entrepreneurs and technicians.

“We're so excited, we're so proud and humbled that they have participated in these awards and we're delighted to help showcase them and their skills so that they can use that to leverage the insights that they have with their customer base. It's a real privilege.”

Sasha Karen travelled to Kaseya Datto Connect Local as a guest of Kaseya.


Tags kaseyaDattoVirtual IT GroupEliveTechnology Territory SolutionsLeap StrategiesEver Nimble

