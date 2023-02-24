Menu
Dicker Data adds TP-Link's SMB networking products to its NZ portfolio

Deal covers Omada software defined networking products, Pharos wireless broadband devices and VIGI surveillance products.

Chris Padilla (Dicker Data)

Dicker Data has inked a new partnership with TP-Link to deliver SMB networking products to the mid-market channel in New Zealand.

Neville Wang, country manager of TP-Link A/NZ, said Dicker Data had a proven track record offering tailor made product-based solutions to the wider IT sector. 

"Their expertise, knowledge and reach will help TP-Link to develop in new markets and speak with a broader network of New Zealand customers who are deploying enterprise IT networking equipment and surveillance solutions," Wang said. 

Dicker Data NZ will gain access to TP-Link's Omada software defined networking products, Pharos wireless broadband devices and VIGI surveillance products as well as full access to TP-Link's enterprise portfolio.

Chris Padilla, network security business unit manager for Dicker Data, said the partnership would enhance the distributor's networking and security solution to the SMB market.

"IT partners can leverage the expertise from our dedicated in-house networking team to find the best products and solution to deliver seamless connectivity for their customer’s environment.” he said.

Anna Gao, director of the A/NZ business channel at TP-Link, said it was important to have a focused distributor to expand further into smaller ISPs, MSPs and resellers in New Zealand.

“Our go-to-market strategy is focused on the partner ecosystem," she said. "We have a partner strategy in place, while working closely with Dicker Data NZ to oversee the new business partner program. 

The partner programme has three tiers: registered, sliver, and gold. All offer significant benefits, including incentives, deal registrations and access to sales tools.

Dicker Data established a new local headquarters in Auckland's Parnell last May as well as a new 9000 square meter warehouse.


