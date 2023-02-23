Menu
Zoom A/NZ head Michael Chetner resigns

Zoom A/NZ head Michael Chetner resigns

Head of APAC Ricky Kapur overseeing the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region in the interim.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Michael Chetner (Zoom)

Michael Chetner (Zoom)

Credit: Supplied

Zoom’s head of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), Michael Chetner, has resigned from the top position.

Set to leave the company on 8 March, Chetner resigned from the video conferencing vendor to “pursue other opportunities”, the company claimed.

“We thank him for his many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours,” Zoom said in a statement to ARN.

The company also said it is looking for a new leader to take his place, with the head of Asia Pacific (APAC) Ricky Kapur overseeing the A/NZ region in the interim.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chetner first joined Zoom as head of A/NZ back in April 2017. He held the role for a year and eight months before moving up to the head of Australia and Asia Pacific in November 2018 – a position he had for over four years.

Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, Chetner recounted his time at the company, claiming he was the company’s first hired employee in the region.

“What a ride: being the first hire in the region building and growing Zoom’s presence across A/NZ and Asia – from start-up, to IPO, then scaling through a pandemic to the next phase of growth – all at hyper speed,” he said.

“Much of that groundwork was developed in those early years to enable the many successes over the last few.”

Chetner’s resignation comes weeks after Zoom announced it would lay off 15 per cent of its global workforce, translating to approximately 1,300 employees.

Within the APAC region, ARN sister publication Reseller News reported last week the video conferencing vendor cut its entire channel sales team in New Zealand.

Article amended on 23 February 2023 at 9:52AM to reflect that Michael Chetner was head of A/NZ, rather than head of Australia and APAC. The role of head of APAC was given to Kapur from 21 June 2021.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags zoom

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 