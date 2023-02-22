Wireless ISPs hit the road to reconnect communities after Cyclone Gabrielle

Wireless internet services were delivered with a topping of food for both people and their pets.

Mike Smith (Wireless ISP Association) Credit: Supplied

Independent wireless broadband providers are backing each other to bring internet access and communications back to cyclone affected regions.

Over the weekend a team from Primo in Taranaki drove to Hawke’s Bay to work with Ray Taylor to get Gecko Broadband up and running in Napier, said Mike Smith, chairman of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA).

Lachlan Chapman from AoNet set up connections to deliver free wi-fi, while Jesse Archer from Tauranga-based broadband provider Full Flavour filled a Cessna with food and equipment to get Wairoa reconnected on Saturday.

“On the East Coast, Gisborne area, Ronald Bryce and the Gisborne.Net team kept their region connected - where power was available - with wi-fi calling, messenger apps and eftpos," Smith said.

Smith said with fibre and communications to Gisborne down for most of the past week, this was a lifeline for those connected by Gisborne Net.

A lot of the major retailers only had facilities for cash, but those connected to the Gisborne Net network could offer Eftpos. Huge lines developed at those retailers until fibre was restored.

Smith said in other areas WISPA’s members had been working hard to restore mains-powered sites and repair damaged equipment.

With fibre being knocked out and in some cases still not restored, the wireless networks have been vital lifelines.



“Primo’s Matt Harrison and Sam Adlam drove for 14 hours to get from Napier to Wairoa to help get the council’s water and treatment plants online," Smith said.

They also arrived carrying sacks of donated dog food and dropped off fuel to AoNet installer Anaru Cooper, who had fitted his ute with a satellite uplink and wi-fi access point and was driving around Wairoa providing free broadband.

“They are just an ingenious bunch of clever buggers who go the extra mile for people," Smith said.

Cyclone Gabrielle's devastation had shown New Zealand has to build more resilience into its infrastructure.

“Just like we can’t have one road going in and out of places, we need multiple lines of communications," Smith said.

“Cyclone Gabrielle has shown us the existing infrastructure is too vulnerable at the moment.”

WISPA represents more than 30 regional wireless internet providers many of whom are contracted to supply services to remote regions by Crown Infrastructure Partners.