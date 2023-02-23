Wellington-based Circle provides global solution for Teltrac Navman

Credit: 238880818 © Audioundwerbung | Dreamstime.com

Wellington-based Circle Consulting and Software has worked with global telematics provider, Teletrac Navman, to provide a cloud-based contact centre and workforce management (WFM) solution.

Contact centre systems integrator and support provider Circle was selected after a global search for a technology partner that could deliver a solution to meet the requirements for improved functionality, enhanced customer experience, global standardisation and efficiency gains.

Teltrac Navman, which provides AI-powered telematics platforms for fleet operators in the construction, service, and transport industries, needed to standardise its contact centre and WFM solutions to ensure a consistent global customer experience.

Circle’s solution comprised Connect+, its Amazon Connect-powered contact centre solution, alongside Playvox WFM software including chat functionality.

Beginning in February 2022, the Circle team first worked to replace the existing systems in Australia and New Zealand, before rolling out the solution to Teletrac Navman’s contact centres in North America and the United Kingdom.

Circle sales director Tony Lennon said that this presented a number of challenges due to the various systems used in each territory, all of which had to be standardised where possible, or in one case retained and integrated with Connect+.

“The project required an agile and iterative rollout, including the addition of 10 variations to the original scope in the first six months,” Lennon said.

Circle initially reviewed the existing customer interaction flow, redesigning it to take advantage of out of the box capabilities Connect+ offers. A key improvement was implementing a feature rich WFM solution to better utilise resources worldwide.

Circle worked with Teletrac Navman’s New Zealand-based project lead and global advanced technical support manager James McEwen, who said Circle collaborated closely with the team at Teletrac Navman on the project.

“We’re seeing benefits already, particularly around cost savings, and expect to realise more in the future.

“As the AI learns to make recommendations based on historical data, we’re going to get even more efficient. The insights we’re now able to get from voice of the customer information is already proving incredibly valuable,” McEwen said.

In July, Lennon shared with Reseller News that an 'unrelenting' focus on customer outcomes aimed to shore up the business against growing economic headwinds.