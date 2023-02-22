Menu
Red Hat unveils open hybrid cloud subscriptions

Red Hat unveils open hybrid cloud subscriptions

Claimed to be simplified path for partners to acquire Red Hat product subscriptions.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
red_hat_tower_2-100930107-orig.jpg?auto=webp=85,70

red_hat_tower_2-100930107-orig.jpg?auto=webp=85,70

Credit: Red Hat

Red Hat has released a new subscription service which aims to ease access and purchasing for partners buying its open hybrid cloud solutions. 

The IBM-owned company claimed the Red Hat Partner Subscriptions will serve as a “no-cost subscription model that allows partners deeper access” to its main portfolio.

The vendor also claims these will offer partners more comprehensive access to Red Hat’s platforms, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, as well as supported offerings, for a broader range of business and technical use cases. 

Broken down, Partner Subscriptions provide access to hundreds of self-support subscriptions for the Red Hat open hybrid cloud portfolio, with the ability for partners to mix and match product subscriptions. 

They also offer extended use for single- and multi-user software development, testing, internal training, demonstrations, proofs-of-concept and use for on-premises or in any public cloud. 

Red Hat will also provide support for partners across five contacts.  

The service will be generally available on Red Hat product versions, variants, package updates and add-ons, as well as public beta versions. 

“The transformative capabilities of open hybrid cloud, and ultimately, our customers’ business outcomes can only be unlocked through a collaborative and knowledgeable partner ecosystem,” said Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president of Partner Ecosystem Success at Red Hat. 

“Red Hat is committed to catalysing open source innovation with partners by enabling deeper access to leading Red Hat technologies and support resources. By introducing new and improved Red Hat Partner Subscriptions, partners will have more visibility than ever before into the Red Hat open hybrid cloud portfolio to fuel real business outcomes and success with customers.” 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 