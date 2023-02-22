Menu
Altostra template creates ChatGPT-like apps on AWS

Altostra template creates ChatGPT-like apps on AWS

Altostra says ChatGPT-like apps can be built using AWS Lambda and any of the OpenAI GPT-3 models in less than five minutes.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments

ChatGPT, the next-generation chatbot from OpenAI, has drawn a lot of attention to conversational AI. Now, Altostra, which provides a no-code infrastructure platform for cloud application development, has built a template intended to quickly launch ChatGPT-like AI applications on Amazon Web Services.

Applications can be built in fewer than five minutes, the company said. 

The company has developed an open source GTC-3 app template for deploying applications based on OpenAI’s GPT-3 text models on AWS. 

The open source, serverless web application integrates any of OpenAI’s four GPT-3 models with a web UI. Altostra on February 7 posted instructions on its website, with the process requiring a signup for Altostra.

OpenAPI’s GPT-3 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3) models are advanced language message models that can generate human-like text, Altostra noted. 

They serve as a type of transformer neural network, a deep learning model for natural language processing. 

ChatGPT is an OpenAI model designed to respond to text inputs in a human-like fashion. It is based on the GPT-3 language models and utilises training to generate responses in a natural language format.

Altostra’s GPT-3 applications draw on a number of AWS services. 

These include Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) to store the web UI, Amazon CloudFront to host the web UI, Amazon API Gateway, and three AWS Lambda functions to process user requests and generate text using GPT-3. Amazon Simple Systems Manager is used to securely store the GPT-3 API key.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 