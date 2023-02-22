Spark to invest $350M in growth as cloud business loses ground

Jolie Hodson and Justine Smyth (Spark) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand's biggest telco, Spark, is planning $350 million of growth investment covering digital infrastructure, data centres and emerging technologies.

Ninety million to $110M of that is expected to be used in the company's 2023 financial year, Spark New Zealand chair Justine Smyth told shareholders today.

The investment comes after Spark's successful divestment of its mobile tower network, now rebranded as Connexa, with a matching amount to be returned to shareholders. That deal delivered total proceeds of $911 million and a net gain on sale of $584 million.

However, the lacklustre performance of Spark's cloud, security, and service management business continued. Revenue there decreased 4.5 per cent to $214 million as a "mixshift" towards public cloud and away from private cloud continued. This resulted in a "repricing" of private cloud, presumably downwards, that impacted margins.

Adjusted for the one-off benefit from the TowerCo transaction, Spark’s total revenue increased 3.2 per cent to $1.95 billion, driven largely by mobile service revenue which increased 8.8 per cent to $480 million.

Mobile revenue in the half-year benefited from increasing demand for data, the return of roaming revenues as customers began travelling again following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, and the use of data-driven marketing to deliver personalised offers to customers which boosted conversions to higher value plans.

Broadband revenue fell 3.4 per cent to $313 million as pricing changes made in the 2022 financial year rolled through.



Higher product costs and intensifying competition in broadband and cloud, however, contributed to margin pressure during the half, with adjusted EBITDAI down 5.2 per cent to $510 million.

Adjusted NPAT declined 7.8 per cent to $165 million, driven by lower EBITDAI and higher finance expenses.

Margins were also squeezed through inflationary input cost increases that occurred during the half, Spark said. Price increases implemented in response were expected to improve that position in the telco's second half.

Despite these challenges, Spark said it maintained its broadband base and was on track to meet its target of 30 per cent of its broadband base using its wireless network rather than the UFB network. Wireless broadband use was approximately 29 per cent of the total during the half year.

In what it calls "future markets", Spark IoT reached a milestone of one million connected devices during the half year, with connections up 39 per cent to 1.2 million and revenue up 21 per cent year-on-year.

Spark Health maintained revenues, with digital transformation opportunities expected to grow as public sector health reforms progressed.

Spark also made a series of digital infrastructure investments and partnerships during the half year that were expected to support future growth and efficiency gains.

Investment in and the expansion of its Takanini data centre progressed to plan and was expected to be complete in the second half. A new joint venture was also established – Hourua – which was awarded the contract to provide priority cellular services to the Public Safety Network, used by frontline emergency responders.

Spark CEO Jolie Hodson said strong growth in mobile during the half year contrasted with challenging broadband and cloud markets.

Spark like other local businesses had been navigating uncertain and inflationary economic conditions, she said.

“The highly competitive nature of the broadband market was exacerbated by inflationary input cost increases, and while we have passed these through in several areas, we don’t expect to see the benefits of those changes until the second half."

Spark had been mindful to ensure it was leveraging its multi-brand portfolio to offer products across the price spectrum, she said.

"Ongoing growth in wireless broadband supports our ability to do this, and we were pleased to reach 29 per cent of our base on wireless during the half.

“In cloud we saw an ongoing mix-shift towards public cloud, which has impacted private cloud revenue and margins, while the uncertain economic environment has contributed to lower managed service project activity."

Spark was also focused on accelerating simplification across its business, Hodson said, as well as maximising its competitiveness in hybrid cloud, for which there was strong demand as customers sought diversification and a transition to public cloud services.