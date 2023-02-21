Menu
Extreme Networks parts ways with A/NZ GM Julian Critchlow

Extreme Networks parts ways with A/NZ GM Julian Critchlow

Carmelo Calafiore now leads A/NZ following earlier appointment.

Julian Critchlow (Extreme Networks)

Credit: Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks has parted ways with its general manager for Australia and New Zealand, Julian Critchlow as the company “reviews” its plans for the region. 

The networking solutions vendor appointed Critchlow as a senior network consultant in 2013, promoting him to account manager where he oversaw Extreme Network’s largest clients in New South Wales and Queensland. 

He was then named channel manager in 2018 and became GM in 2019 when he replaced Chris Georgellis.

However, last year, the company re-jigged its leadership and appointed Carmelo Calafiore as its regional director for Australia and New Zealand, being tasked with the vendor's regional growth strategies and sales drive, with Critchlow reporting to him. 

Extreme Networks confirmed that Critchlow has not been replaced, saying his potential replacement was “under consideration as the company reviews its plans moving forward”. 

“Julian Critchlow and Extreme Networks mutually decided to part ways amicably,” the company added in a statement. “His last day with Extreme was Friday 2nd Dec 2022.” 


