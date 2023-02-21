Merkle Aotearoa expands leadership team as CEO steps down

L-R: Gareth Reason, Andrea Meredith, Paul Whittaker (Merkle Aotearoa) Credit: Supplied

Merkle Aotearoa has expanded its leadership team with three new internal promotions as CEO John Bessey steps down after four years of leading the Salesforce partner.

Merkle Aotearoa rebranded from Davanti New Zealand in October and represents the customer experience (CX) pillar of dentsu Aotearoa. Davanti was acquired by dentsu Aotearoa in 2019.

Paul Whittaker will step into the role of managing director, while Gareth Reason will become chief digital transformation officer and Andrea Meredith will become chief experience and delivery officer.

They will lead Merkle Aotearoa within the Merkle Australia and New Zealand executive leadership team as part of an expansion in the wider Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

All three have previously held senior leadership roles with Merkle.

Before his promotion, Whittaker was most recently executive director of operations at dentsu Aotearoa. Prior to this, he spent over 13 years in consultancy and leadership roles at Davanti.

Reason meanwhile was promoted from the role of general manager of digital capability at Davanti with nearly 14 years of experience at the company in business and digital roles.

Meredith has been with the business for four years and was most recently general manager of experience consulting and delivery excellence.

“Having these three long-term senior leaders join the A/NZ leadership team brings closer the Australia and New Zealand businesses and further sets us up to offer truly integrated capabilities and deliver amazing results for our clients, helping set us up for our strongest year of growth yet,” John Riccio, Merkle CEO APAC and Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) said.

At the time of the rebrand, Merkle said the local business would maintain the same structure and practices as it has under Davanti while tapping into its own global expertise.



The company also said it would continue to drive Davanti’s portfolio of consulting and strategy, experience design, cloud service implementation and CX and data, as well as its standing as a top Salesforce partner.

The brand change formed part of dentsu Aotearoa’s broader strategy to simplify their three core capabilities into “go to market brands that represent their function”, it added.