Cyclone Gabrielle prompts 2degrees to fast-track Starlink Business offer

Ten Starlink Business devices being tested in 2degrees' labs have been reallocated to emergency services.

Mark Callander (2degrees) Credit: Supplied

Cyclone devastation has prompted telco 2degrees to expedite plans to offer Starlink Business satellite broadband.

The company is making 10 enterprise grade devices available to emergency services to help with cyclone Gabrielle recovery efforts and is opening registrations of interest from its business customers.

CEO Mark Callander said the telco was working to bring additional devices into New Zealand sooner than planned.

“We have been working on introducing Starlink Business to New Zealand," he said. "The devastating recent events have seen us bring the launch forward.

2degrees had Starlink devices in its lab for testing before the cyclone struck.

"When the Cyclone hit, they were quickly deployed into Gisborne for backhaul, and we have airfreighted in additional units from Australia and are supplying these to emergency services," Callander said.

Starlink Business units offer a higher-level service experience than residential units with a high gain antenna, additional throughput allocation and engineering to handle extreme conditions, helping ensure high bandwidth and low latency for critical operations.

“This is an enterprise grade service, that will be supported by our business teams and integrate with our existing network solutions, such as SD WAN," Callander said.

2degrees will offer both self-install, and full installation options, and will back this with a fully managed telco service.

Noel Leeming became Starlink's first NZ retail partner late last year.