Deloitte NZ anointed as Talend systems integrator

Partnering with Talend will enable Deloitte NZ to modernise client data landscapes to enable self-service analytics.

Data integration and management company Talend has named Deloitte NZ as a global systems integrator for New Zealand.

The relationship combines Talend's Data Fabric integration platform with Deloitte's AI and data advisory, implementation, and transformation expertise.

Deloitte NZ will also utilise Talend's DataRemedy, an out-of-the-box data quality remediation system that allows organisations to rapidly identify and alleviate data issues.

"The timing is excellent to introduce DataRemedy to the New Zealand market and we look forward to building a mutually successful business with Talend," said Aravind Subramanian, partner at Deloitte NZ.

Quality, trustworthy and accessible data had become a critical foundation for business success as companies transform, Subramanian said.

"We operate with an ecosystem of alliances, and the combination of these alliances brings winning value to our clients," he said.

"The addition of Talend will enable us to modernise client data journeys with data quality and governance and enable self-service analytics."



Deloitte delivers technology programmes for a range of major New Zealand organisations, including working on Zespri's $160M Horizon transformation and implementations of ServiceNow at the Department of Corrections and fertiliser coop Ravensdown.

in 2021, the local Deloitte partnership was a $300 million revenue business overall with around $90 million of that coming from its consulting practice.

DataRemedy can be deployed on-premise or in any cloud, Talend said. It also integrates with third-party dashboards for reporting.

The software allows organisations to rapidly identify and fix data quality issues without significant setup activities, said Frederick Rushmer, associate director of Deloitte New Zealand.

“It is built on a flexible and modular architecture, leveraging Talend," he explained.

Helen Larcos, A/NZ director for channels at Talend, said understanding what data they have and how to use it had become of increasing value to companies during times of economic uncertainty.

"The combination of Talend and Deloitte NZ’s expertise in data governance will help organisations take advantage of the tremendous potential healthy data provides to help business achieve desired business outcomes," she said.