Menu
Deloitte NZ anointed as Talend systems integrator

Deloitte NZ anointed as Talend systems integrator

Partnering with Talend will enable Deloitte NZ to modernise client data landscapes to enable self-service analytics.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Aravind Subramanian (Deloitte NZ)

Aravind Subramanian (Deloitte NZ)

Credit: Supplied

Data integration and management company Talend has named Deloitte NZ as a global systems integrator for New Zealand. 

The relationship combines Talend's Data Fabric integration platform with Deloitte's AI and data advisory, implementation, and transformation expertise.

Deloitte NZ will also utilise Talend's DataRemedy, an out-of-the-box data quality remediation system that allows organisations to rapidly identify and alleviate data issues. 

"The timing is excellent to introduce DataRemedy to the New Zealand market and we look forward to building a mutually successful business with Talend," said Aravind Subramanian, partner at Deloitte NZ. 

Quality, trustworthy and accessible data had become a critical foundation for business success as companies transform, Subramanian said. 

"We operate with an ecosystem of alliances, and the combination of these alliances brings winning value to our clients," he said.

"The addition of Talend will enable us to modernise client data journeys with data quality and governance and enable self-service analytics."

Deloitte delivers technology programmes for a range of major New Zealand organisations, including working on Zespri's $160M Horizon transformation and implementations of ServiceNow at the Department of Corrections and fertiliser coop Ravensdown.

in 2021, the local Deloitte partnership was a $300 million revenue business overall with around $90 million of that coming from its consulting practice.

DataRemedy can be deployed on-premise or in any cloud, Talend said. It also integrates with third-party dashboards for reporting.

The software allows organisations to rapidly identify and fix data quality issues without significant setup activities, said Frederick Rushmer, associate director of Deloitte New Zealand. 

“It is built on a flexible and modular architecture, leveraging Talend," he explained.

Helen Larcos, A/NZ director for channels at Talend, said understanding what data they have and how to use it had become of increasing value to companies during times of economic uncertainty. 

"The combination of Talend and Deloitte NZ’s expertise in data governance will help organisations take advantage of the tremendous potential healthy data provides to help business achieve desired business outcomes," she said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags integrationtalenddigital tranformationDeloitte NZtransformationanalyticsdata

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 