Sales surge at Oracle NZ as tax dispute pushes company into the red

Inland Revenue issues new tax assessments covering the 2016 and 2017 financial years.

Credit: Oracle

Oracle NZ's sales lifted from $160.8M in 2021 to $174M in 2022, but a grinding tax dispute saw the company record $7.5M loss for the year.

Oracle NZ recorded income tax expenses of $8.4M In the year to 31 May 2022, up from $2M in 2021 as the result of an $8.1M adjustment for its uncertain tax liabilities.

The company also reported it had received further tax assessments relating to its international transfer pricing practices after agreeing draft terms to settle earlier claims.

Transfer pricing arrangements cover sums paid for goods and services received by a subsidiary from their parent company, which become deductible expenses for tax purposes.

"Based on the advice of the company's professional tax and legal advisors whom the directors believe are competent to advise on such matters, the company's current tax treatment is appropriate and in compliance with taxation laws," Oracle NZ said in a note to this year's accounts.

Last year, Reseller News reported Oracle NZ was contesting a total tax bill of $20.3 million, however, the company's 2022 financial statements are unclear about the total amount now in dispute.

The company was first issued notices of assessment from IRD in 2017 in respect of historic transfer pricing arrangements. Oracle NZ formally objected and launched legal action.

Oracle NZ subsequently entered negotiations with IRD to explore remedies and resolve the dispute. Draft terms of a settlement were agreed that would result in an adjusted assessment and the end of legal action. 

During the 2021 financial year, however, Inland Revenue issued more assessments covering the 2013, 2014 and 2015 years.

Then, on 28 September 2022, Oracle NZ received assessments covering the 2016 and 2017 income years as well. On 10 November 2022 the company filed objections to these.


