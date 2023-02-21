Menu
Okta hires Neville Vincent to oversee Asia operations

Okta hires Neville Vincent to oversee Asia operations

Tasked to deepen partner links and lead the company’s territory expansion.

Shirin Robert Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)
Comments
Neville Vincent (Okta)

Neville Vincent (Okta)

Credit: Okta

Okta has appointed Neville Vincent as vice president for Asia, taking charge of business operations in the region.

Additionally, he is tasked to deepen partner links and lead the company’s territory expansion.

"Vincent has tremendous depth and breadth of experience working with customers, partners, and teams across the Asian IT industry," said Ben Goodman, Okta’s senior vice president and general manager for Asia.

"We are privileged to have him on board, and we look forward to his leadership to help take Okta's business in the region to the next level."

Singapore-based Vincent has accumulated over two decades of industry experience, leading and providing strategic direction to business growth, and capturing emerging opportunities across Asia Pacific. 

Prior to joining Okta, he had served as vice president of enterprise for Asia Pacific and Japan at Nutanix. His past experiences have also seen him in senior sales leadership roles at Oracle, Hitachi Vantara, and Adduce Technologies.

"Digital identity is the foundation of modern businesses," he added. "I am thrilled to join a fast-growing company like Okta to lead its high-performance team. As cyberattacks intensify, organisations look to security, customer experience, and the cloud as key differentiators of their business."

In December last year Okta SVP of global partners and alliances Bill Hustad discussed how the identity vendor’s channel are already coming to fruition as it looks to invest heavily in bringing out the “developer persona” of partners. 

In addition, the vendor is also looking to harness its recent Auth0 acquisition, which Hustad said will see partners talking to different buyers: chief technology officers, chief marketing officers and development officers. 




Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Okta

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 