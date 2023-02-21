Okta hires Neville Vincent to oversee Asia operations

Neville Vincent (Okta) Credit: Okta

Okta has appointed Neville Vincent as vice president for Asia, taking charge of business operations in the region.

Additionally, he is tasked to deepen partner links and lead the company’s territory expansion.

"Vincent has tremendous depth and breadth of experience working with customers, partners, and teams across the Asian IT industry," said Ben Goodman, Okta’s senior vice president and general manager for Asia.

"We are privileged to have him on board, and we look forward to his leadership to help take Okta's business in the region to the next level."

Singapore-based Vincent has accumulated over two decades of industry experience, leading and providing strategic direction to business growth, and capturing emerging opportunities across Asia Pacific.

Prior to joining Okta, he had served as vice president of enterprise for Asia Pacific and Japan at Nutanix. His past experiences have also seen him in senior sales leadership roles at Oracle, Hitachi Vantara, and Adduce Technologies.

"Digital identity is the foundation of modern businesses," he added. "I am thrilled to join a fast-growing company like Okta to lead its high-performance team. As cyberattacks intensify, organisations look to security, customer experience, and the cloud as key differentiators of their business."

In December last year Okta SVP of global partners and alliances Bill Hustad discussed how the identity vendor’s channel are already coming to fruition as it looks to invest heavily in bringing out the “developer persona” of partners.

In addition, the vendor is also looking to harness its recent Auth0 acquisition, which Hustad said will see partners talking to different buyers: chief technology officers, chief marketing officers and development officers.







