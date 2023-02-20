Menu
Conversational AI developer Ambit appoints partner manager

Conversational AI developer Ambit appoints partner manager

Experienced financial services partner manager joins Auckland-based AI firm.

Rob O'Neill
Adam Cherrett (Ambit)

Adam Cherrett (Ambit)

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand-based conversational AI platform developer Ambit has appointed Adam Cherrett as its new partner manager. 

Cherrett spent the last five years in Singapore as a partnership manager with the London Stock Exchange Group and before that with Refinitiv, a provider of financial market data and infrastructure. Before that again he was a client solutions consultant for Thomson Reuters. 

Tim Warren, CEO and co-founder of Ambit, said Cherrett's track record of building successful partnerships and his knowledge of the financial services industry would be instrumental in driving Ambit's growth. 

"We look forward to the positive impact Adam will have on our business and for our valued partners," he said.

Originally from the UK, Cherrett recently relocated to New Zealand.

"Ambit popped up on my radar while in Singapore and it was clear 2023 was going to be a great time for the business," he said. "When the partner manager role opened up, I knew that I had to get on board.

“With Ambit's leading-edge technology and innovative solutions, I am confident we can deliver real value to our partners and help them stay ahead of the competition."


Show Comments
 