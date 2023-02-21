Menu
Deal done, PwC NZ and Be Intelligent merge their Salesforce practices

Deal done, PwC NZ and Be Intelligent merge their Salesforce practices

PwC NZ more than doubles the size of its Salesforce practice, retains Be Intelligent's Salesforce reseller status.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Mikal Todd (PwC New Zealand)

Mikal Todd (PwC New Zealand)

Credit: Supplied

The Salesforce teams of specialist Be Intelligent and PwC New Zealand are now one, creating a 40-strong and growing practice.

Cemented before Christmas following a six month courtship, the buyout of Be Intelligent appears highly complementary in terms of the two organisations' respective Salesforce strengths, their geographical reach and their Salesforce and industry specialisations. 

Where PwC's practice was largely based in Wellington, Be Intelligent covered Auckland and Christchurch.

While Be Intelligent brought particular strengths in Salesforce's Core, Marketing Cloud, automation and managed services, PwC delivered technical skills in infrastructure, experience design and Salesforce solution development.

After coming together on 20 January, the goal now is to scale up both locally and across the ASEANZ region targeting key PwC markets such as health, financial services, energy and utilities, and social services.

"PwC NZ was growing its Salesforce team organically," PwC partner and enterprise applications and transformation lead Jeff Casey told Reseller News. "We were being asked to take on bigger and bigger jobs.

"There was not enough horse-power. We were on the lookout but also being quite particular."

For Be Intelligent founder Mikal Todd, capacity was also a driver. The company wanted to grow to service larger organisations and to expand internationally.

Before Christmas, a priority for both was to make sure everyone knew what was happening, understood the strategy and was ready to hit the ground running in the new year.

Casey will co-lead the Salesforce practice alongside Todd, who also becomes a PwC NZ partner.

And word has got around.

"People are coming to us enquiring about being part of the team," Casey said.

Jeff Casey (PwC New Zealand)Credit: Supplied
Jeff Casey (PwC New Zealand)

Rob Fisher, lead partner for transformation at PwC New Zealand said the team was excited at what the enhanced scale and expertise could deliver for clients.

“This acquisition strongly aligns with our technology alliances strategy while adding new capabilities, capacity and clients," he said. 

"Together, we’ll support our clients to build trust and deliver sustained outcomes by reimagining their customer experience.”

The acquisition expanded PwC’s current Salesforce team of 19 to 40 while PwC also adopted Be Intelligent’s licensed Salesforce reseller status, a first for the firm in the Asia Pacific region. 

In its own right, however, PwC has been honoured by Salesforce with global strategic partner innovation awards. 

Todd was proud of the success of Be Intelligent, which he founded in 2018, crediting that to a focus on securing the right people with the right attitude and experience to support clients to transform and grow.

“I’m excited about the next phase of the journey and what can be created as a result of the Be Intelligent whānau joining PwC’s Salesforce practice," he said. 

"It was important for us to align with an organisation that shared similar aspirations, and the new practice has a values-led culture committed to making a positive impact for our clients.”

The combined skills of the two organisations would help clients unlock their digital assets, data and capabilities so they could respond with agility to social, political, regulatory, environmental and technological change, Casey said.

However, delivering purpose goes beyond the solutions provided to clients, he added. 

"As a values-driven team, it is important the solutions we deliver make a difference to our communities and the people around us.”

Salesforce is growing fast in the A/NZ region, cracking A$1 billion in revenue for the financial year ending 31 January 2022 while profit more than tripled from A$5.21 million to A$20.11 million.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags salesforceMarketing Clouddigital tranformationPwC. Be Intelligent

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 