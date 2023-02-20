Chorus eyes extending UFB to 90 per cent of New Zealanders

CEO says UFB extension possible with "the right regulatory and policy settings".

JB Rousselott (Chorus) Credit: Supplied

With its contracted Ultrafast Broadband rollout complete, Chorus is building a case to extend the network to a further three per cent of Kiwis.

Chorus closed off its multi-year UFB rollout in Opononi in December, making fibre available to 87 per cent of New Zealand’s population

However, the network company is not stopping there and is evaluating long-term opportunities for further investment, it told shareholders today.

“As we look to the future of broadband in New Zealand, it's clear that fibre is the best long-term solution," Chorus CEO JB Rousselot said.

"We already have a plan that could extend fibre to 90 per cent of the population with the right regulatory and policy settings, and we see opportunities to invest in the ongoing enhancement and sustainability of the network."

Queried on that plan, a spokesperson told Reseller News the additional three per cent referred to areas close to Chorus fibre where the population had expanded during the 11-year UFB network rollout.

"With the right regulatory and policy settings we believe that fibre could be cost-effectively taken further taking the reach to 90 per cent," the spokesperson said.

Fibre uptake in completed UFB areas reached 71 per cent, with growth of 38,000 connections nationwide in the six-month period to the end of December 2022. That took total connections to 997,000.

Chorus reported EBITDA of $342 million for the six months, up by $10 million on the same period of 2022. As a result, Chorus increased its full year 2023 EBITDA guidance to a range of $675 million to $690 million from $655 million to $675 million.

That guidance, however, did not include potential flood and cyclone-related impacts.

Net profit after tax decreased from $42 million to $9 million due to increasing interest rates, one-off costs associated with refinancing and accelerated depreciation of copper in areas where fibre was available.

Chorus told investors the recent cyclones would help inform its ongoing investment programme for network resilience.

