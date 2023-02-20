Menu
The Instillery earns right to deliver rollouts on Zscaler's behalf

Zero trust set to pose a challenge for traditional telco service providers

Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Jeremy Nees (The Instillery)

Jeremy Nees (The Instillery)

Credit: Supplied

The Instillery has deepened its relationship with Zscaler and its commitment to zero trust by ascending to the vendor's highest partnership tier.  

As a Zscaler authorised services partner, managed services partner and now zenith partner, The Instillery can deliver deployment services and support on Zscaler’s behalf.

Zero trust (also known as zero trust network access, or ZTNA) is a security architecture where implicit trust and access to digital assets is never granted based on connectivity to a network or being at an office location.

Instead, under a zero trust model you “never trust, always verify”.

“This is a significant shift in security architecture and well suited to remote work and applications moving to the cloud”, said Jeremy Nees, COO at The Instillery. 

“Verification should include elements such as the user's identity but also context. Where are they connecting from? What device are they using and how is it configured? Are there anomalies in their behaviour?”

Implementing zero trust in a world of legacy applications and networks is a specialist task, said Zscaler’s head of channels and alliances for APJ, Foad Farrokhnia. 

“Having partners like The Instillery who focus on developing deep skillsets ensure customers get the outcomes they are looking for with our products," he said.

The Instillery is now fulfilling services on Zscaler's behalf throughout APJ.

Customers were looking at how and when a zero trust could replace traditional WAN services, with a number already achieving that transition as part of a trend that could challenge the traditional telecommunications market in coming years.

Zscaler offers a broad scope of products, Nees said. 

"We really see it as a suite, similar to how you might view the Microsoft Office suite, rather than one or two-point products," he said.

There was a huge amount of "white space" among customers with unmet security needs.

"Deception technology is a good example of this, as is the protection of IoT and OT networks," he said.

The Instillery is providing Zscaler services for New Zealand businesses and government entities, as well as into Australia and as far afield as Dubai.


