Telcos pull out all the stops to repair cyclone ravaged networks

Telcos thank partners for their labours in restoring vital network services

A bridge destroyed in Hawke's Bay. Credit: NZ Defence Force

Telecommunications engineers are labouring hard to repair damage to both mobile and fixed line networks from cyclone Gabrielle.

Northland and Coromandel, the first regions hit, were well on the road to full recovery early on Friday afternoon, with power supply being provided largely by generator. Most cell sites were operating again with only a few out of action, according to Paul Brislen, CEO of the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum.

In Gisborne and the wider Hawke’s Bay, however, there were four significant known fibre breaks in the northern route into Gisborne. Chorus was reported to be making good progress in addressing a "very complex scenario".

An 800m fibre overlay had been completed at a significant break around the Hikawai Bridge, however, the most northern fault was covered by a large slip, delaying remediation. That fault was expected to be fixed on Friday.

The other two faults spanned a large, complex gorge with significant road damage. Various deployment options had been investigated and work commenced on a 3km temporary fibre lay across a ridge line by helicopter.

Once that was complete, fibre splicing would commence at each end.

Ongoing testing was occurring in parallel to validate that there were no further breaks on the route.

"As you can imagine, there are significant logistics involved in ensuring all requisite resources are on site and available to the teams, and safety is our number one priority," Brislen said.

2degrees had extensive generator deployments supporting sites without power with a focus on Napier and wider Hawke’s Bay where power outages were widespread.

The company had 40 sites out of service – down from a peak of 160 three days before, largely in Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay region. 4G coverage had been restored via a satellite fed small cell in Gisborne central.

This was being used to allow technicians to bring macro cells back into service with microwave and satellite backhaul.

2degrees was reliant on Chorus fibre to bring full service back to Gisborne and was supporting that in all ways possible.

Once the fibre was fixed, satellite equipment would be moved to other areas in need. Meanwhile, wi-fi calling was available and could be used for calls over any internet connection.

Spark had restored an additional 18 sites – including another four in Northland, four in Hawke’s Bay, and two in Gisborne.



Te Puia Springs was live and basic connectivity (calls and texts) were expected to be up and running in Wairoa imminently.

More generators were moving up the East Cape and Tolaga Bay and north up to Hicks Bay were also expected to restored today.

Full services to Gisborne, including internet access, would take longer to restore due to the challenging fibre cuts.

Vodafone was down to 57 mobile sites without connectivity because of power or fibre outages.



73 generators were in situ with an active re-fuelling schedule and the telco was working with six power companies on prioritising connections to remaining cell sites.

The Wairau cell site was turned on yesterday and received 5000 connections in the first few minutes. The majority of Gisborne now has cell coverage and four cell sites north of Gisborne have also been restored.

Work was continuing on coverage for Hastings Hospital and Tolaga Bay was expected to be back up today.

Temporary small cell sites have been established at Gisborne Airport, Gisborne Police Station, Wairoa (Evacuation Centre & Marae) and Muriwai. Additional sites are being established at Gisborne Hospital, Wairoa Airport and Hastings Aerodrome.

There were 68 Rural Connectivity Group joint cell sites down at various sites across the North Island, down from 125 on Tuesday.

Emergency calls to 111 were available on any network so people needing help should dial 111 even if their phone said there was no network coverage.

The Wireless ISP Association also reported outages across the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne but is moving generators around to get its towers up and running.

Northland is expected to return to normal service by Monday, Hawke’s Bay will be up to around 50 per cent of normal capacity by Saturday and once fibre was restored wireless ISPs hoped to see the Gisborne region back up to around 80 per cent, although that situation remained somewhat unclear.

The sector thanked its partners who were pulling out all the stops to restore services: Helitranz and Entela, Skyworks, SunAir Downers, Optus and Nokia.

The Telecommunications Forum activated its emergency forum on Tuesday to help manage the crisis.