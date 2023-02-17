Kiwi AWS partner Javln scores a win at NZbrokers

The NZbrokers deal was won after two years of work to ensure Javln's functionality was fit-for-purpose.

Dale Smith (Javln) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand's largest insurance broker collective, NZbrokers, is adopting Javln’s cloud-based policy management platform.

The rollout will provide nearly 50 businesses represented by NZbrokers with a platform enabling collaboration with clients and insurers as well as delivering operational and business efficiencies.

Auckland-based Javln was founded in 2011 and is a certified AWS technology partner. Its SaaS platform is designed for use by insurers, agents, underwriters and brokers, however it also offers private cloud and on-premise versions of its software.



The NZbrokers deal was won after two years of work to ensure Javln's functionality was fit-for-purpose. The NZbrokers system, named Lola, is a full broking suite offering all the products brokers need in the New Zealand market.

Lola currently offers full connectivity to two insurers, with a third insurer planned to connect to the platform in March.

A pilot brokerage, RMA Financial, went live at the end of January and is now successfully operating using the system with roll-out to further NZbrokers members continuing over the next few months.

Last July, Javln secured a $7.4 million investment from Sydney-based pre-IPO fund manager Bombora Investment Management in a step towards a possible ASX listing.

Lola will give NZbrokers members greater visibility of their clients and policies, a modern and user-friendly interface and a multi-quote function that allows competitive quotes to be obtained in real-time from insurers or underwriting agencies.

“We sought a solution flexible enough to meet the needs of all our members and powerful enough to provide outstanding outcomes for over 140,000 clients," said Jo Mason, CEO of NZbrokers. "Partnering with Javln provides our members with technology to improve operational efficiencies and compliance, while enhancing the user experience."

Javln CEO Dale Smith said the company was proud to support NZbrokers’ transformation and the growth of its member businesses.

NZbrokers is a fully owned subsidiary of AUB Group in Australia.