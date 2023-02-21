How automation in CSPM can improve cloud security

Automation capabilities in cloud security posture management platforms can speed the process of monitoring and remediating security and compliance risks.

Credit: Golden Dayz/Shutterstock

With the rapid growth and increasing complexity of cloud environments, organisations are increasingly at risk from various security threats.

Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a process that helps organisations continuously monitor, identify, and remediate security risks in the cloud.

The use of automation in CSPM is crucial to ensuring the security and compliance of an organisation's cloud infrastructure.

A key component of CSPM is the automation of its core tasks: continuous monitoring, remediation of issues, compliance management, and alerts and notifications.

The integration of robotic process automation (RPA) in CSPM helps to reduce the need to perform repetitive and mundane tasks, making it a powerful tool for organisations to secure and streamline their cloud environment, support the overall security posture, and manage security risks more efficiently.

Why CSPM is vital to cloud security

Cloud environments are becoming more complex with the deployment of resources such as Docker containers, endpoint APIs, Kubernetes nodes, and other serverless functions.

It can be difficult for organisations to maintain control and gain visibility into their underlying infrastructure. This is particularly challenging when it comes to configuring and managing access permissions for each resource.

CSPM is an essential tool for addressing these challenges and fortifying your cloud security posture. It is typically adopted by businesses that prioritise a cloud-first strategy and want to leverage the benefits of cloud technology while minimising risk by following best practices.

With its built-in automation capabilities, CSPM assists and streamlines DevSecOps efforts by constantly monitoring the cloud infrastructure, with a key benefit being the ability to quickly detect and address misconfigurations, allowing organisations to be proactive in maintaining compliance, as shown below.

How does CSPM work?

CSPM starts with the collection of data from various sources such as cloud providers, security tools, and other systems.

The data is then analysed to identify any potential security risks. This can include identifying misconfigured resources, detecting potential threats, and identifying any other issues that may pose a risk to the organisation's cloud environment.

Once potential risks are identified, CSPM provides the ability to take corrective actions. This can include automated remediation of issues, such as applying security patches or configuring resources to meet security standards. It also provides alerts and notifications to the relevant personnel within the organisation to take necessary action.

Another important benefit of CSPM is its assistance in maintaining regulatory compliance. Many organisations operate in industries subject to regulations such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, or GDPR.

CSPM helps to ensure that the organisation's cloud environment is compliant with these regulations by continuously monitoring for misconfigurations or vulnerabilities that may put an organisation at risk of non-compliance and taking the necessary steps to fix them.

CSPM also provides organisations with centralised visibility across cloud environments. This includes gaining an overview of all the resources and configurations, providing a single source of truth for the cloud resources, and eliminating blind spots in security.

How enterprises benefit from cloud security automation

Automation in CSPM is designed to continuously monitor and identify potential vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in an organisation's cloud environment and then take the necessary steps to remediate them.

Here are a few key capabilities of automation in CSPM that organisations can leverage to improve their cloud security posture:

Continuous monitoring: Automation in CSPM enables continuous monitoring of the cloud environment. This includes collecting data from sources cloud providers and security tools and analysing it to identify potential vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. Automated monitoring helps organisations to detect and respond to potential threats promptly.





Automatic remediation: CSPM automation allows organisations to take corrective actions automatically when potential vulnerabilities or misconfigurations are identified. This can include applying security patches, configuring resources to meet security standards, or even shutting down resources that are deemed to be at risk.

Compliance management: CSPM helps organisations to stay compliant with regulations such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR by continuously monitoring for misconfigurations or vulnerabilities that may put an organisation at risk of non-compliance and taking the necessary steps to fix them.

Centralised visibility: Automation in CSPM enables organisations to gain centralised visibility across cloud environments. This includes gaining an overview of all resources and configurations, providing a single source of truth for cloud resources, and eliminating blind spots in security.





Alerts and notifications: Automation in CSPM provides alerts and notifications to the relevant personnel within an organisation when potential vulnerabilities or misconfigurations are detected. This allows organisations to take the necessary steps to remediate any issues as quickly as possible.

Robotic process automation: RPA helps automate repetitive and mundane tasks in CSPM. It allows for a quick response to security alerts, updates to security policies, or compliance checks.

Automation is a crucial component of CSPM, and organisations can leverage its capabilities to improve their cloud security posture.

Continuous monitoring, automatic remediation, compliance management, centralised visibility, alerts and notifications, and RPA make CSPM a powerful tool for keeping an organisation's cloud infrastructure secure and compliant and supporting the overall security posture of an organisation.