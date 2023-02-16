Menu
Security tool adoption jumps, Okta report shows

Security tool adoption jumps, Okta report shows

A report from identity and access management (IAM) vendor Okta says that zero trust and new types of security tooling are in increasingly widespread use, as businesses tackle a changing security landscape.

Jon Gold Jon Gold (Computerworld (US))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Identity and access management (IAM) vendor Okta today released a report detailing app use and security trends among its broad user base. 

Among other trends it identified, the report found that zero trust security policies have become more common, and uptake of a wide range of security tools has been sharply on the rise.

Okta surveyed 17,000 customers globally and found that zero trust usage among its clients has increased from 10% two years ago to 22% today, indicating both that the philosophy is more popular than ever, and that a wide swathe of the market is still there to be captured, according to the report.

Technology companies are the leaders in zero trust adoption, Okta said, with 34% deploying at least one system in a zero-trust configuration, and 7% deploying two. The finance and banking sector is also a popular area for zero trust deployments, with 26% using at least one zero trust configuration, and 5% with two.

Security tools, from mobile device management (MDM) to training apps, are increasingly big sellers across the board, Okta’s report found.

VPN and firewall tools, unsurprisingly, were the single largest category, with 31% year-over-year growth in customers. 

Endpoint management and security applications were close behind, however, at 25% growth. The individual app with the fastest growth among Okta users in the past year, according to the report, was Kandji, an MDM app for iOS and Mac. 

That app gained 172% more customers over the past year.

Also growing fast, as mentioned, were sales of security training tools like KnowBe4 and Proofpoint Security Awareness Training, which are up by a whopping 436% over the past four years. 

In light of the increase in ransomware attacks, that number is fully understandable. Infrastructure monitoring and server access tools, as well, are on the rise, posting 66% and 75% growth in customers over the last two years respectively.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 