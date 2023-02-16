City Rail Link taps Honeywell for communications and ICT infrastructure

New contract covers a swathe of technologies from sensors to passenger information displays and cyber security.

An artist's impression of the City Rail Link's Aotea station. Credit: City Rail Link

Honeywell has been selected by Link Alliance to install control and communications systems for Auckland’s City Rail Link project.



The Nasdaq-listed company has been tapped to create more unified communications, improve rail operations and migrate multiple sub-systems to a new unified platform.

The City Rail Link (CRL) is New Zealand’s largest transport infrastructure project ever. It features a 3.45km twin tunnel underground rail link up to 42 metres below the Auckland city centre.



Link Alliance is a group of seven companies, including CRL, delivering the main stations, tunnels, and systems of Auckland's new rail loop.

Honeywell will design, supply, test and commission an integrated control system (ICS) and communication system across four CRL stations and tunnels.

It will also install its enterprise buildings integrator (EBI) and building management system (BMS) to integrate more than 20,000 sensors in a highly available configuration to provide CRL operations with a unified view across all the sub-systems installed in the tunnel and stations.

Honeywell will also provide ICT systems and solutions, create a network and wi-fi infrastructure for extra low voltage systems, provide cybersecurity auditing and monitoring.

It will also install a Honeywell Variodyn D1 PAVA system for public address announcements throughout the stations, deploy in-station technology solutions including passenger information displays, help points, CCTV cameras and video management systems, and install radio and cellular communications networks for emergency services, the public and rail operators.

Francois Dudouit, project director at Link Alliance, said Honeywell offered a turnkey solution that allowed it to work with a single supplier to address our integrated control and communications system needs.

“They demonstrated a strong local capability for project delivery as well as ongoing service and support, which is critical in a time when there is uncertainty and travel and offshore delivery," Dudouit said.

"We’re able to work with a local Honeywell team with strong knowledge of our project requirements.”

Michelle Bunting, New Zealand general manager of Honeywell Building Technologies, said she was pleased to expand Honeywell's work with the CRL team to support the monumental infrastructure project.

“Our team is focused on creating a more seamless control experience for the CRL operations team while also creating a safer passenger experience with more comprehensive communications protocols," she said.

CRL will transform the downtown Britomart Transport Centre into a two-way through-station, rather than the existing terminus, to better connect the Auckland rail network and to at least double its rail capacity.



Honeywell NZ previously supported upgrades and expansion work at Auckland's central Britomart Station. The company's most recent financial report, for the year to the end of December 2021, showed revenue of $78.5 million, down slightly from $82.4 million in 2020.

Net profit was $8.7 million, down from $12.3 million.

In April 2019, CRL announced a revised cost envelope for completing the entire loop project totalling $4.4 billion. However, that was before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last July, the Auditor-General put the cost at $5.5 billion and said that was likely to increase. The new system is expected to open in 2025.