Plan B sees value in new Vast Data partnership with Veeam

Credit: Photo 213456820 © Monticelllo | Dreamstime.com

Auckland-based cloud and data centre provider Plan B is welcoming a broader partnership between Vast Data and Veeam announced today.

Data platform vendor Vast Data announced support for Veeam's new data platform, extending its existing partnership to eliminate the threat of extended downtime from ransomware attacks.

Vast also announced its universal storage was now verified as Veeam ready with immutability as part of the Veeam alliance programme to protect critical data.

Plan B welcomed the combined solution and new data protections, saying they would allow the company to create new products that disrupt the market.

“We strive to get our customers not only the best possible experience, but also the most comprehensive set of products and services that allow them to sleep at night and not worry about cyber-attacks or anything that jeopardises their online and digital presence as well as operations," said Diego Nievas, director of product and technology innovation at Plan B.

Plan B elected to use Vast's all flash data centre storage platform, including indestructible data snapshots, last year.

Vast handled all maintenance, service and firmware upgrades, Nievas said at the time. This was a huge benefit at a time when resources were hard to find.



“We don't have to worry about the platform at all — there is low-to-zero touch," Nievas reiterated today.

Partnering with Vast and Veeam combined meant Plan B could ring-fence data with immutability, he said, from backup job creation through to physical media.



"The value of de-risking our customers’ businesses is immeasurably high," he said.

Vast’s Universal Storage delivers exabyte-scale all-flash storage for a wide range of applications, including backup and fast restore with Veeam.

Eighty-five per cent of organisations had at least one ransomware attack in 2022, according to the latest Veeam data protection trends report.

"With Veeam and Vast providing modern data protection and recovery at scale, enterprises don’t need to divert their valuable time and resources to recovery and can keep their business running," Andreas Neufert, vice president of product management and alliances at Veeam said.

George Axberg, vice president of data protection at Vast Data, said modern data protection software paired with Vast’s affordable all-flash storage was a winning combination in the fight against ransomware by offering impacted organisations a "clear path to business as usual".

Privately owned Plan B grew in part through acquisitions, buying ICONZ in 2016, Solarix in 2018 and Vodafone's customer data centre in 2020.

