Zoom NZ channel team disbanded

Partners left in the dark about their future relationship with the video conferencing vendor.

Credit: Dreamstime

Zoom has laid off its entire channel sales team in New Zealand as the video conferencing vendor cuts 15 per cent of its global workforce.

New Zealand ‘Zoomies’ Brent Colbert, channel account manager, Chris Clark, commercial account executive, and Andrew Cashmore, major accounts executive, are among the 13,000 people being let go by the video communications platform last week alongside regional sales manager, Jaron Burbidge.

Burbidge first took over as Zoom NZ sales lead in 2021 but Colbert, Clark and Cashmore have all been with Zoom for less than a year.

While the channel and sales team has been disbanded, Zoom has retained one local employee – Christchurch-based senior solutions engineer, Mike Hrynkewycz, Reseller News understands.

Writing on LinkedIn, Colbert said: “It’s been a surreal week seeing the local Zoom New Zealand team dis-banded [sic] as part of the Zoom Global Layoffs.” He declined to comment further when contacted by Reseller News, citing ongoing negotiations with Zoom.

Keith Block, general manager of local Zoom partner Connect NZ, said that there has not yet been any communication from Zoom about what the layoffs will mean for partners. Connect NZ was named one of Zoom’s top partners in the world during its global partner awards event in 2020.

Block said that the news has come as a “bit of a shock”, finding it surprising that Zoom has decided to “take the whole team out”.

He explained that when Connect NZ was first onboarded as a Zoom partner there was no Asia Pacific team at all and they dealt with the American team, so have “always been pretty self-sufficient,” he said.

“A lot of other partners do rely on the local team for support, so we will have to wait and see what happens in the next week or two,” he said.

Zoom has also declined to comment, pointing to a blog post by Zoom CEO Eric Yuan.

Zoom said it saw vast growth through the pandemic and expanded its staff by three times in the span of 24 months, which has proven unsustainable as demand for its product reduced significantly post-pandemic.

“We have made the tough but necessary decision to reduce our team by approximately 15 per cent and say goodbye to around 1,300 hardworking, talented colleagues,” Yuan wrote in the blog post.

“We didn’t take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyse our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities."

In September, Zoom APAC head of partners Jacob Pereira told Reseller News Zoom was harnessing channel opportunities in Australia and New Zealand and said it hoped to 'keep things simple' for its partners.

“We definitely see the growth in the channel being pivotal to success...we are transforming the way the hybrid environment communicates,” he said at the time.

He also outlined that the challenge for Zoom lay in redefining customer knowledge of the brand and its expanded offerings and communicating the potential addressable market to drive ecosystem growth.



Other vendors turning to mass layoffs include Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Google, Salesforce, HP, Intel, and Dell Technologies, as rising costs and demand slumps bite.