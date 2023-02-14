Menu
Telcos activate emergency forum as Gabrielle cuts services

Telcos activate emergency forum as Gabrielle cuts services

Mobile and fibre outages strike North Island as storm Gabrielle continues to wreak havoc.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Paul Brislen (NZ Telecommunications Forum)

Paul Brislen (NZ Telecommunications Forum)

Credit: Supplied

NZ's mobile telcos are experiencing significant outages as a result of storm Gabrielle as is fibre company Chorus in the eastern North Island.

The telecommunications sector activated its emergency forum yesterday and was working to support the National Emergency Management Agency and regional civil defence operations around the country.

"Our networks are largely undamaged but there are outages due to a lack of power supply," NZ Telecommunications Forum CEO Paul Brislen said today.

"Each telco is working to ensure cell sites operating on batteries are optimised for power saving. Network teams are working to get generators out to the key nodes around the networks to ensure they will continue to operate."

This morning news also arrived that a major Transpower substation had flooded affecting electricity services to Hawke's Bay and Gisborne. Restoration of that service could take weeks, according to a report from Radio NZ.

Chorus reported two fibre lines were damaged in the eastern part of the North Island - the Taupo to Napier line and one running across the north of the region. This is affecting mobile coverage in the Hawke’s Bay region for all providers on top of the power losses. 

Yesterday, Chorus said it was prioritising the restoration of fibre services to mobile towers where required.

Teams were working to locate the fault or faults on the line but efforts were hampered by the weather and difficult access. 

"The situation is developing and as power is brought back in areas that were offline yesterday we can re-allocate resources into newly affected areas," Brislen said. "However, reports from Northland suggest the weather, particularly the wind, is still causing trouble for the teams on the ground."

2degrees reported 125 cell sites were offline mostly due to power cuts while Gisborne and Taupo were both offline for both fixed and mobile service due to fibre cuts.

Spark reported 136 cell sites were offline due to power cuts while an emergency generator had been sent to hard-hit Muriwai to assist emergency services and restore cellphone coverage there.

Vodafone NZ reported it had 115 cell sites offline while the Rural Connectivity Group had 96.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Vodafone2degreesChorustcfsparkNew zealand telecommunications forum

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 