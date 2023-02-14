Telcos activate emergency forum as Gabrielle cuts services

Paul Brislen (NZ Telecommunications Forum) Credit: Supplied

NZ's mobile telcos are experiencing significant outages as a result of storm Gabrielle as is fibre company Chorus in the eastern North Island.

The telecommunications sector activated its emergency forum yesterday and was working to support the National Emergency Management Agency and regional civil defence operations around the country.

"Our networks are largely undamaged but there are outages due to a lack of power supply," NZ Telecommunications Forum CEO Paul Brislen said today.

"Each telco is working to ensure cell sites operating on batteries are optimised for power saving. Network teams are working to get generators out to the key nodes around the networks to ensure they will continue to operate."

This morning news also arrived that a major Transpower substation had flooded affecting electricity services to Hawke's Bay and Gisborne. Restoration of that service could take weeks, according to a report from Radio NZ.

Chorus reported two fibre lines were damaged in the eastern part of the North Island - the Taupo to Napier line and one running across the north of the region. This is affecting mobile coverage in the Hawke’s Bay region for all providers on top of the power losses.

Yesterday, Chorus said it was prioritising the restoration of fibre services to mobile towers where required.

Teams were working to locate the fault or faults on the line but efforts were hampered by the weather and difficult access.

"The situation is developing and as power is brought back in areas that were offline yesterday we can re-allocate resources into newly affected areas," Brislen said. "However, reports from Northland suggest the weather, particularly the wind, is still causing trouble for the teams on the ground."

2degrees reported 125 cell sites were offline mostly due to power cuts while Gisborne and Taupo were both offline for both fixed and mobile service due to fibre cuts.

Spark reported 136 cell sites were offline due to power cuts while an emergency generator had been sent to hard-hit Muriwai to assist emergency services and restore cellphone coverage there.

Vodafone NZ reported it had 115 cell sites offline while the Rural Connectivity Group had 96.