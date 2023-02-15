Menu
Hackers attack Israel’s Technion University, demand over $1.7 million in ransom

Hackers attack Israel’s Technion University, demand over $1.7 million in ransom

A new group called DarkBit has claimed responsibility for the ransomware attack and demanded that the ransom of 80 Bitcoins be paid within the next 48 hours.

Apurva Venkat Apurva Venkat (CSO (US))
Comments
Israel’s Technion University

Israel’s Technion University

Credit: Dreamstime

Israel’s Technion University on Sunday suffered a ransomware attack by a new group calling itself DarkBit. The attack has forced the university to proactively block all communication networks. 

“The Technion is under cyber attack. The scope and nature of the attack are under investigation,” Technion University, Israel’s top public university in Haifa wrote in a Tweet.  

Established in 1912, Technion University has become a global pioneer in fields such as biotechnology, stem cell research, space, computer science, nanotechnology, and energy. Four Technion professors have won Nobel Prizes. The university also contributed to the growth of Israel’s high-tech industry and innovation, including the country’s technical cluster in Silicon Wadi.

The university said it is postponing scheduled exams due to the ransomware attack, but classes will continue as usual. Its website remained inaccessible at the time of writing.

80 Bitcoins demanded as ransom

DarkBit has demanded 80 Bitcoins (US$1,729,320) as ransom from the university. The group has also said that the amount will go up by 30 per cent if the ransom is not received within 48 hours.

“You will receive a decrypting key after the payment. Notice that you just have 48 hours. After the deadline, a 30 per cent penalty will be added to the price. We put data for sale after 5 days,” DarkBit wrote in a message on the University website, which was shared by Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity professional Alon Gal, co-founder and CTO of Hudson Rock. 

“We’re sorry to inform you that we’ve had to hack Technion network completely and transfer all data to our secure servers. So, keep calm, take a breath and think about an apartheid regime that causes troubles here and there,” DarkBit group wrote in the mail. 

“They should pay for their lies and crimes, their names and shame. They should pay for occupation, war crimes against humanity, killing the people (not only Palestinians’ bodies but also Israelis' souls) and destroying the future and all dreams we had. They should pay for firing high-skilled experts,” the hacker group further mentioned. 

The group also shared a TOX messenger ID through which individuals can contact them to recover their personal files. DarkBit has claimed that the files are encrypted using AES-256 military-grade algorithm.  

“Any try for recovering data without the key (using third-party applications/companies) causes permanent damage,” DarkBit wrote. 

Gal has identified some of DarkBit’s social media on Telegram, Twitter, Reddit, YouTube and Facebook. “Seems to be an organised group, likely state-sponsored. I assume they will begin uploading stuff there soon,” Gal wrote on LinkedIn.  

The group’s Telegram channel was created on February 12 and describes itself as “against any kind of racism, fascism and apartheid. #HackForGood.” Its telegram channel has 379 followers.

Similarly, its Twitter channel was also created in February with 26 followers. A tweet by the group read, “A kindly advice to the hight-tech (sic) companies: From now on, be more careful when you decide to fire your employees, especially the geek ones.”

Israeli technology companies have laid off about 8,000 employees in 2022, and at least 500 tech workers since the start of 2023, according to the Globes.  

INCD involved in the investigation 

The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) is in touch with the Technion University to get a full picture of the situation, to assist with the incident and to study its consequences,” The Jerusalem Post, reported. 

In 2022, the INCD had thwarted about 1,000 major cyber-attacks that could have caused widespread and substantial damage to the Israeli economy, Gaby Portnoy, director general of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, said last month.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 