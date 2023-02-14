AC3 onboarded as NZ ServiceNow partner

Simon Xistouris (AC3) Credit: AC3

Hybrid cloud specialist AC3 has been onboarded as a ServiceNow partner in New Zealand as it looks to replicate its Australian practice across the ditch.

AC3’s current activity in New Zealand supports customers including Radium and Laybuy out of its Auckland office.

Simon Xistouris, AC3 CEO outlined how AC3 aims to ‘deliver value’ to the local market through its position as both a partner and user of ServiceNow.

“ServiceNow is a key partner of ours, and New Zealand is a key territory. We have been building our local team and capabilities over the last two years and are excited to add ServiceNow to our offering.

“One of the key benefits we can bring to the market is that we are both a partner and an advanced user of ServiceNow. This means we have been on both sides of the fence as a customer and service provider of the tool, which puts us in a unique position to truly understand the positive impact ServiceNow can have on business operations and how to maximise its potential.”

ServiceNow New Zealand country manager Kate Tulp added “New Zealand is a fast-growing market for ServiceNow so it’s great to see the local ecosystem expanding to meet the increasing demand we’re seeing from customers.

“Our priority is making sure our partners are building capacity by training ServiceNow talent, driving and creating new business opportunities, and delivering outstanding customer value."

In December, AC3 told ARN it is hedging its bets on cyber security as it prepares to fuel its next stage of growth throughout 2023 and aims to grow its security customer base.

“We saw a strong need to specialise in [the security] space,” AC3 head of cyber security Damien Luke told ARN. “It initially started with our customers, and we realised it was an important market for us to be in.

“The threats our customers are facing required us to double down on this and maintain this specialist capability. It also works well as both a service provider and a managed security services provider (MSSP). It gives us an edge that many of our friends in the market don’t share.”



