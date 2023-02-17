Camera rollout delayed, Fisheries NZ looks to AI to streamline catch monitoring

Last November, technology supplier Spark told Fisheries NZ its camera technology was not ready to roll out.

NZ's Fisheries Change Programme is aiming to use AI and other technologies to support the rollout of cameras to the country's fishing fleet.

To be developed out of a proposed innovation fund, AI technology would be used to increase the functionality of on-board monitoring, reduce human review, submission, and storage costs for video footage captured to ensure fisheries compliance.

Planning is now underway to guide how such a fund would be used.

In that cause, Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) business unit Fisheries NZ has issued a notice to suppliers of a potential artificial intelligence procurement opportunity.

"In preparation for the procurement, MPI would like to undertake pre-market engagement with some prospective suppliers to be a better informed customer, in particular the artificial intelligence market," the notice said.

"We would welcome the opportunity to discuss your company and obtain insight into your market, as this will help MPI prepare to go out to market in getting the best outcome to meet the operational needs."

MPI aims to roll out of on-board cameras to 300 commercial vessels by the end of 2024.

Cameras started being used on some commercial fishing vessels operating off the west coast of the North Island in 2019. In May 2022, the government confirmed details of the wider rollout running through to 2024.

In November, however, Fisheries NZ partner Spark Business Group told its client the new camera system was not ready to roll out to the first 32 vessels as planned by the end of that month.

That project involved replacing the cameras first put in place in 2019 on 13 vessels and installing the new cameras on a further 19 vessels.

"Spark has confirmed there is more work required to ensure the system fully meets its functional, security, and privacy assurance requirements," Fisheries NZ said.

"We've been assured that the system will now go live in March 2023 for the 19 vessels currently not operating cameras, and with replacement cameras for the other 13 vessels all in place and operating by the end of April."

Fisheries NZ said there would be no impact on timeframes for the wider rollout to up to 270 vessels earmarked for the camera system.

Skippers will be able to see what is being recorded by the cameras through an on-vessel monitor. This will also display available memory and system messages.

The system, however, required minimal interaction from skippers because it was closed and automated apart from a brief system check at the beginning and end of each voyage.

Uploading of footage would also occur automatically when the boat comes in range of a 4G network.

Potential AI suppliers can subscribe to assist Fisheries NZ's market research as well as to be notified of any future tender.

