Power losses disrupt Chorus services as Gabrielle heads south

Services to mobile towers prioritised as New Zealand braces for more severe weather.

Gabrielle is expected to track south-east close to Northland and towards Coromandel today. Credit: NIWA

With around 200 services already disrupted in the Far North yesterday, Chorus is expecting more as cyclone Gabrielle tracks south.

Based on forecasts released late yesterday afternoon, the network operator said it anticipated high winds and heavy rain would cause localised disruption to its network which may be significant in some places.

"Preparations are therefore well underway to restore further outages as quickly as possible so that whānau and communities can stay connected," Chorus said.

"With the help of our partners UCG and Downer, crews are poised to relocate to affected areas as the storm’s path becomes clearer."

The company said it was once again faced with a major event with unpredictable and potentially devastating consequences. Restoration work could only be carried out where it was safe for technicians to do so.

With many cellphone towers served by the Chorus fibre network, any damage resulting in outages of cell coverage would be prioritised over broadband faults.

"This is in order to maintain mobile communication with emergency services, friends and loved ones first and foremost," the company said.

Chorus' outages map on Monday morning showed large clusters in Northland, Auckland and Coromandel.

While the vast majority of customers could expect their connections to work as normal, localised power outages might result in loss of internet connection.

Customers with a copper connection could expect longer delays to their internet being restored due to copper’s comparative lack of resilience to water ingress and other conditions.

Chorus urged users experiencing outages at home or their place of business, to contact their service provider in first to log a fault.

“The impact of Gabrielle is still in its early stages,” Auckland Emergency Management deputy controller Rachel Kelleher warned this morning.

“Now is not a time for complacency. Things will get worse before they get better. Please follow the advice from official channels, keep informed of updates, be prepared to leave if you need to and look out for one another.”

Power lines companies reported thousands of homes were without power across the upper North Island, including in north Auckland. While they were working to restore power where possible, further power outages could be expected.