Global Zoom layoffs hit NZ team

Credit: Dreamstime

Zoom has become the latest technology vendor to announce global layoffs with its New Zealand sales lead among those impacted.

Jaron Burbidge, Zoom New Zealand's regional sales manager, announced on LinkedIn that he is among the 13,000 people being let go by the video communications platform this week.

Writing on LinkedIn, Burbidge said: "I’ve enjoyed my time building Zooms presence and awareness locally, helping customers, growing partners, as well as working with some amazing individuals along the way too, especially the other Zoomies who joined the local team."

Burbidge first took over as Zoom NZ sales lead in 2021, amid the vendor's pandemic-driven boom.

At the end of last year, he told Reseller News that Zoom's virtual event space offerings could provide solutions in a post-pandemic work environment.

Joining a global trend of technology layoffs, Zoom announced plans to axe 15 per cent of its workforce this week.

With the full number of layoffs in New Zealand unclear, Zoom declined to comment, pointing instead to a blog post by Zoom CEO Eric Yuan.



Zoom said it saw vast growth through the pandemic and expanded its staff by three times in the span of 24 months, which has proven unsustainable as demand for its product reduced significantly post-pandemic.

“We have made the tough but necessary decision to reduce our team by approximately 15 per cent and say goodbye to around 1,300 hardworking, talented colleagues,” Yuan wrote in the blog post.

“We didn’t take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyse our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities."

Other vendors turning to mass layoffs include Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Google, Salesforce, HP, Intel, and Dell Technologies, as rising costs and demand slumps bite.

Burbidge also declined to comment.