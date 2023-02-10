Menu
Post-tax profit falls flat during Dicker Data’s FY22

Post-tax profit falls flat during Dicker Data’s FY22

Revenue however was up 28 per cent, to $3.1 billion.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
David Dicker (Dicker Data CEO)

David Dicker (Dicker Data CEO)

Credit: Supplied

Dicker Data’s net profit after tax during its 2022 financial year fell flat, ending the year-long period with a slight dip of 0.3 per cent, to A$73.4 million.

This is according to the distributor’s unaudited results for the year ending 31 December 2022, which it said was due to an increase in costs – particularly as a result of increased salary and finance costs.

Other operating costs include the integration of its Exeed and Hills acquisitions, which took place in July 2021 and February 2022, respectively.

For comparison, the financial year prior saw Dicker Data’s net profit after tax rise by 28 per cent to A$73 million.

Meanwhile, revenue increased by 25 per cent in the latest results, up to A$3.1 billion, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also increased by 9.3 per cent to A$129.8 million.

Additionally, ongoing supply chain issues and the need to hold higher levels of inventory resulted in an increase in drawn debt throughout the year, which was then impacted by increasing interest rates.

The distributor's audited results for FY22 are set to be released on 27 February.

The warning signs for Dicker Data’s flat profit were seen previously in its Q3 results for FY22, which noted a pre-tax profit of A$76.7 million, representing a 0.1 per cent increase year-on-year.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Dicker Data

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 