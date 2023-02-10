Menu
Global consultancy Slalom opens office in Auckland, signals it is hiring

Global consultancy Slalom opens office in Auckland, signals it is hiring

Kiwi customers include Air New Zealand, Fidelity Life and Vector.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Michael Shimota (Slalom)

Michael Shimota (Slalom)

Credit: Supplied

Global business and technology consulting company Slalom is opening its first office in New Zealand. 

Slalom will serve customers including Air New Zealand, Fidelity Life and Vector from the new Auckland office while partnering with vendors such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce, and Snowflake. 

The Seattle, Washington-based company said it expected to hire more than 50 staff over the next year to support customers seeking to accelerate their growth and transformation and to  embrace emerging technologies.

It is a growth goal the company is already fulfilling in Australia after landing there in early 2020.

“Slalom New Zealand sets itself apart from competitors because our consultants are local, but our capabilities are global and we can help New Zealand customers expand their reach around the world,” said Michael Shimota, president and country leader, Australia and New Zealand. 

“We offer clients end to end services, from strategic consulting to building amazing products, so they can connect more deeply and best serve their customers.” 

Slalom said it has a global team of 13,000 and partners with 400 technology companies, including Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Tableau.

Slalom’s initial service offering for New Zealand includes a range of industries, including agriculture, technology, manufacturing, financial services, health, and life sciences. 

The Auckland office will be the fourth Asia-Pacific office to open in the past three years following Melbourne, Sydney, and Tokyo. 

“Our purpose-driven, fiercely human approach is how we can help New Zealand companies address their strategic, technological, and business transformation needs," said John Tobin, Slalom co-founder and executive president of EMEA and APAC.

Slalom's origins date back to 1993 when it was founded as an accountancy contracting and HR company before changing its name to Slalom in 2001. 

It has been recognised as a best company to work for by Fortune Magazine, Glassdoor, Forbes Magazine, and Human Rights Campaign.


Tags Air New ZealandVectorFidelity LifeSlalom

Show Comments
 